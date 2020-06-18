Hadwin reveals plenty wearing mic in opening round Canadian Adam Hadwin donned a microphone for the first round of the RBC Heritage on Thursday, providing some insight into his game as well as his personality, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

He may have had two bogeys and a double bogey on his card and ended up with a 1-over 72, but at least Adam Hadwin didn’t have any F-bombs.

The Canadian was the second player to don a microphone for a tournament round in the PGA Tour’s return to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slipping one on for the first round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head on Thursday. Rickie Fowler wore one last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Throughout the day, Hadwin provided lots of insight into his game as well as his personality.

"Overall, I was completely fine with it," he said after finishing off his day. "I’d be happy to do it again."

Throughout most of the day, the microphone picked up Hadwin and caddie Joe Cruz discussing what clubs to hit and how to hit them. On the 12th hole, after deliberating over a particular club, he hit it slightly fat and called out, "Chunk city."

"I was aware in my head that I had a mic on but at the same time I forgot about it," Hadwin reflected.

One of the most interesting parts of his day came on the 13th hole. His ball came to rest in a trap and in the process of removing some small stones, the Abbotsford, B.C., product moved away some sand, thinking it was a stone.

"I’m pretty sure that’s a penalty," he was heard saying.

When a rules official was called in and informed Hadwin that indeed he had just incurred a penalty, he accepted it and then jokingly said to the official as he drove off in a cart, "Screw you, but thank you."

"We know those officials really well," explained Hadwin. "We can have some fun with them."

But he admitted that if he hadn’t had the microphone on, the conversation might have been different. He wouldn’t have antagonized the official, but there may have been some choice words at his outcome.

The same may have been the case for his final hole where Hadwin’s drive ended up in the reeds bordering the left side of the 18th hole. After failing to find his ball and taking another penalty, he hit his approach to the green and then looked at the cameraman and asked with a laugh: "Can you guys turn this mic off now?"

He said after that there were a couple of choice words uttered after he failed to find the ball but he knew they wouldn’t be on the broadcast just by the position of the camera at the time.

"I think overall it may have helped me," he said, "knowing that I couldn’t lose my cool with the mic on. It kept me focused. I would have loved to have let go with a few F-bombs today but I kept them inside me."

Hadwin agreed to wear a microphone at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge but didn’t hear back from CBS. When his request became known, he was set up for this week. On Wednesday, he played nine holes with the microphone and battery pack on to ensure that it wouldn’t hamper his swing. Once the cable was properly positioned, he said, it didn’t affect his swing.