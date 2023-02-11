Hadwin tied for the lead after 36 in Phoenix Patience on and off the course has helped Adam Hadwin to a share of the 36-hole lead at the WM Phoenix Open, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Patience on and off the course has helped Adam Hadwin to a share of the 36-hole lead at the WM Phoenix Open.

Hadwin finished up his second round Saturday morning, posting a bogey-free, five-under 66 to sit atop the leaderboard with defending champion Scottie Scheffler at 10-under par.

A frost delay on Thursday morning backed up tee times, leaving players to wait out their tee times or finish in the dark.

Hadwin played 10 holes of his second round on Friday evening and said hitting his first two shots on the 11th before play was called was key in setting up his Saturday morning.

“I thought it was very nice and important for us to get through 11, at least hit the first two shots,” Hadwin told PGA Tour Live after his round. “The wind the way it was we could take advantage of the downwind.”

The 483-yard hole has been among the most difficult of the tournament. Hadwin two-putted from 40 feet for a par to re-start his round.

He also scramble on the next hole, hitting his tee shot into the bunker and getting up and down for another par. He made birdies on the next two holes and then parred his way in to the clubhouse.

“I would have liked to have made a couple more putts coming in,” said Hadwin. “That's golf. Just keep plugging away. Keep hitting good shots. Keep trying to make putts.”

The product of Abbotsford, B.C., has been making a lot of putts using his putter 27 times in each of the first two rounds. He has also scrambled well, going five for five in getting up and down.

Hadwin lives just 12 minutes from the TPC Scottsdale and practices regularly at the course. He has logged plenty of rounds and experience from which he hopes draw on. He’ll need that to hold off the strong contingent of players near the lead. He will play in the final group for the third round alongside Scheffler and Jon Rahm in front of what is regarded as the most raucous crowd on the PGA Tour.

“Playing with two of the best in the game right now and the crowds are going to be huge,” Hadwin said. “They're going to be massive. Certainly not going to be pulling for me. And I don't blame them. So it will be fun. It will be a lot of fun this afternoon.”

Hadwin is trying to earn his second PGA Tour win and also become the second Canadian to take the title in Phoenix. George Knudson won the event in 1969.

Nick Taylor is just three shots back in a tie for sixth while Corey Conners is tied for 49th at even par.