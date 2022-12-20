Verlander: Leap of faith has paid off in signing with Mets

Free agent reliever Adam Ottavino has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Mets with an opt out after the first year, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino in agreement with Mets on one-year contract with a club option, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2022

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the deal is for a total of $14.5 million and carries an opt out for 2023.

The 37-year-old appeared in 66 games last season with the Mets, going 6-2 with a 2.06 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. Ottavino finished 19 games, tallied three saves and struck out 79 hitters in 65.2 innings.

Ottavino began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010 and then went on to pitch seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2012 to 2018. He then spent 2019 and 2020 with the New York Yankees before moving on to the Red Sox in 2021.

Ottavino owns a 3.44 ERA in 598 career big league appearances.