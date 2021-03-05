Adam Ruzicka with another three-point night, Heat down Marlies

TORONTO — Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for his fourth consecutive three-point night, and the Stockton Heat downed the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Ruzicka leads all AHL scorers early in the season with seven goals and 12 points in six games.

Connor Mackey, Eetu Tuulola and Martin Pospisil also scored for the Heat (4-2-0), who extended their win streak to four games after opening the season with back-to-back losses.

Alex Petrovic and Matthew Phillips each tacked on three assists while Garret Sparks stopped 27 shots for the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate.

Colt Conrad scored for the Marlies (6-5-0), AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Andrew D'Agostini turned aside 26-of-30 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.