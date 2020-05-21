While the PGA Tour plans to return to the course next month, world No. 6 Adam Scott has plans to take a wait-and-see approach before entering a tournament.

Scott told the Australian Associated Press that he intends to sit out at least the first seven events upon the tour resuming play, with a potential return coming at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in late July, one week prior to the PGA Championship.

"I'm definitely going to sit out and see how the first few weeks of the PGA Tour pan out and if things are progressing well, playing Memphis the week before the PGA is a thought," he said. "I would have to think about staying in the United States through the U.S. Open. It's going to turn into like a nine-week trip to do that, maybe more."

The U.S. Open has been rescheduled to begin Sept. 17, while the Masters will be the year's final major with the British Open cancelled, taking place in November.

Scott, 39, said he remains concerned about the protocols in place, including the 24- to 48-hour delay for players to receive the results of their COVID-19 tests.

"They are being fairly thorough, but my initial reaction was I was surprised it wasn't tighter than it is," Scott said. "What concerns me is dialogue that [the tour] is hopeful of returning one- or two-hour test [results]. You'd want that in place before competing.

"The other [concern] is it seems an asymptomatic person could operate within a tournament. If they're not showing symptoms and I somehow pick it up inside the course and I'm disqualified, I'm now self-isolating [in that city] for two weeks. I'd be annoyed if that happened.

"I thought you'd start quite tight and loosen those protocols to normal if appropriate."

The PGA Tour is scheduled to return on June 11 at Colonial Country Club with the Charles Schwab Challenge.