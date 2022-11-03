NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday he will meet with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets next week to discuss the guard's social media post containing antisemitic material.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said. "While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Irving and the Nets announced Wednesday that they will each donate $500,000 in the wake of Irving's controversial social media post about a book and movie that feature antisemitic tropes.

More details to follow.