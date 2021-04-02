LeBrun on Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak: Forget the hockey, focus is on player's health

Five members of the Vancouver Canucks have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Friday, bringing the total number of players on the list to seven.

Alex Edler, Braden Holtby, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwan and Antoine Roussel were all added to the list on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds an eighth player has been added to the list and is a member of the taxi squad.

It is in fact 8 Canucks players so far in Covid protocol, the other being a taxi squad member. https://t.co/pxYhsrqHwe — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 2, 2021

Vancouver had all their games through April 6 postponed as of Thursday night. They are currently scheduled to resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames.

Defenceman Travis Hamonic and forward Adam Gaudette were listed on the NHL's COVID protocols list on April 1.

