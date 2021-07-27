Leon scores, Canada gives up late goal in draw with Britain

KASHIMA, Japan — Canada and Britain played to a 1-1 draw in the Group E women's soccer finale for both teams Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Adriana Leon opened the scoring for Canada in the 55th minute but Britain pulled even in the 85th to deny Canada the victory.

Ashley Lawrence made a nice run down the wing and sent a low pass through a maze of players before Leon one-timed it into the top corner. Britain tied it when Caroline Weir's shot from distance deflected off the arm of Nichelle Prince and into the net for an own goal.

Canada (1-0-2), which entered play as a virtual lock to advance, was expected to learn its quarterfinal opponent later in the day upon completion of the two late matches in Group F.

"We've gone undefeated and you can't scoff at that at an Olympic Games," said Canada coach Bev Priestman.

While not in stone, Canada will likely face Brazil on Friday at Miyagi Stadium. Britain (2-0-1) will return to Ibaraki Kashima Stadium for its quarterfinal that same evening.

Eight teams from the 12-country round-robin will move on to the knockout stage. The final is set for Aug. 6 at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Canada and Britain both made several lineup adjustments in what was essentially a tune-up game. Canadian captain Christine Sinclair was given the night off as coach Priestman made seven changes to her starting 11 from the squad that beat Chile 2-1 on Saturday.

Defender Kadeisha Buchanan wore the captain's armband. Stephanie Labbe got the start in net after suffering a rib injury in a 1-1 draw against Japan in the tournament opener.

Both teams played their first two matches indoors at the Sapporo Dome. Britain, which is unranked by FIFA, uses players from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

With the thumping bassline of the White Stripes hit "Seven Nation Army" blaring throughout the near-empty stadium, Sinclair helped lead the cheers as the eighth-ranked Canadian side walked out on the pitch.

Mist hung in the air on a warm, muggy evening at the regular home of the Kashima Antlers of the Japan Professional Football League.

Evelyne Viens, given her first start of the tournament, made her presence felt in the second minute with Canada's best chance of the first half.

Her strike from just outside the area forced goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck to fully extend but just missed the target. Britain's Rachel Daly was sent in alone later in the half but Lawrence made a nice sliding block to send it out of play.

Both teams pressed more in the second half as play opened up and the pace improved. Britain nearly pulled even in the 69th minute but Weir's shot from a tight angle hit the crossbar and the post before being cleared away.

Canada won bronze at the 2012 Games in London and finished third again four years later in Rio.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.

