With a future TNT Championship shot on the line, eight men will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Plus, a Tag Team Casino Battle Royale will determine the final entrants in the AEW World Tag Team Championship four-way at Revolution and Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against The Firm's Big Bill. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match for a future shot at the TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox vs. Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander - For the third time in AEW history, the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will anoint a new contender for the TNT Championship, but this time the match will take place on the Dynamite before Revolution and not on the pay-per-view itself. What bodes well for the eight men set to compete on Wednesday night is that both men who won the previous two versions of the match - Scorpio Sky and Wardlow - went on to capture the TNT Championship. Among those in Wednesday's eight-man field is a three-time former TNT Champion in Sammy Guevara, who previously captured the title in a memorable ladder match against Cody Rhodes in early 2022 before also losing it in a ladder match to Sky on the Apr. 27, 2022 Dynamite. Making his AEW debut in the match on Wednesday night will be the exciting, high-flying luchador Komander. The 24-year-old Mexican was in PWG's 2023 Battle of Los Angeles, defeating Latigo and Bandido before falling in the semi-finals to another competitor in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in Konosuke Takeshita. While the likes of Komander, Guevara and Action Andretti will have no problem navigating the demands of a ladder match, the same cannot be said for Eddie Kingston, who made it clear earlier in the week that he wasn't keen on the idea of being in a ladder match and wasn't sure why he's been put in one. Can Kingston's desire for a championship outweigh his distaste for ladder matches? There will also be some interesting interpersonal dynamics at play on Wednesday night with Kingston and Ortiz's well documented issues, as well as the ongoing feud between Andretti and Guevara's Jericho Appreciation Society. All of the elements are in place for this match to become combustible quickly. Which of these eight men will earn themselves a shot at Samoa Joe and the TNT Championship?

Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship four-way at Revolution: Best Friends ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Jericho Appreciation Society ("Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable ("El Toro Blanco" Rush and "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance) (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. ???: The Gunns (Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn) will defend their titles on Sunday night against former champions The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, but there's one more spot in the match and that will be determined on Wednesday night in the Casino Battle Royale. A majority of the 11 teams involved were participants in last week's battle royal won by Jarrett and Lethal and will have one more opportunity to earn a title shot on Wednesday night. The rules are slightly different than a standard battle royal with a staggered entry with participants entering as one of the four suits as opposed to the match getting underway with all teams already in the ring. There is also a mystery "joker" team in play who will enter the match last. In order to eliminate a team from the match, both members of the team must be eliminated. Which duo will emerge with a title shot on Sunday night?

FTW Championship match: Hook (c) vs. Matt Hardy (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - Wednesday night could be a big one for The Firm and Stokely Hathaway with the potential to add two more championships to the faction, but it could also go spectacularly wrong. One of the two titles is the FTW Championship that Hook will put on the line against Matt Hardy. Hook had previously been suspended pending an investigation by AEW for putting his hands on Hathaway during a backstage segment last month. While Hardy was able to get himself a title shot, he had to offer Hook something to make it worth his while and it's something that Hathaway won't be too happy about: should Hook defeat Hardy, Hook will earn himself a no-disqualification match against Hathaway with the rest of The Firm banned from ringside. Obviously, this would be cause for concern for Hathaway, but should he only worried or very worried? Recall that Hardy and Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) are only members of The Firm because Ethan Page purchased their contracts. They're not exactly enthusiastically part of the faction, so would Hardy throw the match in order to ensure Hook gets his hands on Hathaway? The possibility can't be discounted. Will Hardy walk out of Wednesday night with his first AEW championship and a 22nd major title over his illustrious career or will Hook keep his belt and earn a date with Hathaway?

AEW All-Atlantic Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) (w/ Danhausen) vs. "Big Bill" Morrissey (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - The second of two title shots for The Firm on Wednesday night comes when "Big Bill" Morrissey looks to take the All-Atlantic Championship off of the waist of Orange Cassidy. Morrissey becomes the second member of The Firm to take a shot at Cassidy with Lee Moriarty unsuccessfully challenging for the title on the Feb. 10 edition of Rampage. In a reign that started last October in Toronto, Cassidy has been a fighting champion. The match against Morrissey will mark Cassidy's 13th defence of his championship. Most recently, Cassidy stopped ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA from becoming a double champion on last week's Dynamite. Of course, Morrissey poses a significantly different problem than any of Cassidy's previous challengers, being significantly taller than prior title challengers and deceptively agile for his height. If Morrissey can use that discrepancy effectively to his advantage, he has a very good chance of walking out of San Francisco as the AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Toni Storm (w/ Saraya) vs. Riho - In a first ever meeting, it's a battle of former AEW Women's World Champions as the returning Riho will take on Toni Storm. For Riho, the match will mark her first appearance on Dynamite since the Oct. 21 edition when she was defeated by current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. While Storm and Riho have never faced off before, the two have shared the ring with common allies and opponents over the years in Stardom including Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, Starlight Kid and AZM. This version of Storm, though, is a much more aggressive iteration of the one who competed in Japan. Storm and Saraya are in the midst of a war against so-called "AEW originals" who haven't experienced the big time like they have. While Riho is unlikely to care very much about their crusade, she will be more than happy to hand Storm a loss on Wednesday night. Which woman will emerge victorious?

"The Ocho" Chris Jericho (w/ Jake Hager) vs. "Pretty" Peter Avalon - In another first-time matchup, Chris Jericho takes on Peter Avalon only days before his grudge match with "Absolute" Ricky Starks at Revolution. Though he might not like to admit it, Jericho got played by Starks last week, who goaded him into accepting a match at the pay-per-view. Coming out to the ring last Wednesday with an open contract for a Revolution match, Starks talked Jericho into signing it after having previously telling him he had zero interest in ever facing him again. In order to sign it, though, Jericho first had to eliminate Avalon, who was headed down to the ring to claim the match for himself. He never made it to the ring after Jericho laid him out with a Judas Effect. Out for revenge against Jericho, Avalon wrestles on Dynamite for the first time in more than two years. Avalon will hope that Wednesday night's match goes better than his last appearance in which he fell to Cody Rhodes. Can Avalon pick up a massive upset or will Jericho send a message to Starks.

PLUS:

- Ahead of their 60-minute iron man match for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, we will hear from Maxwell Jacob Friedman and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson