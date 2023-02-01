A third meeting between former AEW World Champions Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page headlines Wednesday night's card. Plus, TBS Champion Jade Cargill looks to go 50-0 when she takes on Red Velvet and Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe in a no-holds barred match. ​You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page - After two incredibly violent encounters, former AEW World Champions Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page meet for a third time on Wednesday night in Cincinnati native Moxley's home state of Ohio. In their first match last October, Moxley was still the world champion with Page looking to regain the title he lost to CM Punk at Double or Nothing last May. The match was ended prematurely when Page was knocked out cold by a King Kong lariat. He would go on to spend all most three months in concussion protocol before finally making a return to the ring on the Jan. 11 edition of Dynamite, once again against Moxley. This time it would be Moxley knocked out cold with Page winning the match via Buckshot Lariat. Now even at 1-1, Page has once again vowed to knock out his rival. He proved his intent on this past Friday's Rampage when he put away Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler YUTA with Moxley's own Death Rider. The feud has unlocked a new, vicious side of Page that we've never seen before. But will he let this new bloodthirstiness get the best of him and allow Moxley to take advantage? In any event, Wednesday night's match might not be an easy watch.

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ Leila Grey) vs. Red Velvet - Not since Bill Goldberg's legendary streak in the late '90s has somebody gone on the run that Jade Cargill is on right now to start her career. On Wednesday night, she can make it 50-0 by defeating former ally Red Velvet. Once a member of the Baddies, Velvet walked out on Cargill last month. Incensed, Cargill seeks to show Velvet what happens to those who cross her. But this will not be the first time the two have squared off. Famously, it was Velvet who teamed with Cody Rhodes to take on Cargill and Shaquille O'Neal in Cargill's first ever match in March of 2021. She then defeated twice more in singles matches, including in the first round of the tournament to crown an inaugural TBS Champion that Cargill went on to win. Because of this, Cargill will feel confident heading into the match, but will she be overconfident? Knowing that she's defeated Velvet several times in the past and possessing a healthy dislike for her could make Cargill feel invulnerable and that could be just the opening Velvet needs to pull off the upset. Will we see a new TBS Champion or will Cargill reach a half-century of victories?

TNT Championship no-holds barred match: Darby Allin (c) (w/ Sting) vs. ROH TV Champion "The King of Television" Samoa Joe - Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Darby Allin might be behaving recklessly. Since defeating Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship on Jan. 4, Allin has defended his title four times in the ensuing three weeks. Most recently, he defeated the House of Black's Buddy Matthews on last week's Dynamite. His fifth defence on Wednesday night might be his most difficult yet when he takes on Joe in a rematch, but this won't be just any match: it's a no-holds barred match, which means Joe's brutality will be encouraged and unrestrained. Prior to defeating Joe for the title, Allin was defeated by Joe last December by ref stoppage when he passed out in the Coquina Clutch. The other thing to consider in all of this is the constant wear and tear Allin puts on his body. Even if he were to pull out the win against Joe, what does it mean for Allin going forward? How effective will he be against another challenger next week if Joe puts him through the ringer on Wednesday night? Which man will emerge victorious on Wednesday and at what cost?

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher - Bryan Danielson only has two matches to win to fulfill his side of the bargain to earn an ironman match for the AEW World Championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Revolution on March 5, but whether or not he makes it to the last match remains to be seen. In order to get the match with MJF, Danielson had to defeated a series of the champion's handpicked opponents up until Feb. 8 and he's done that thus far, beating Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido and, most recently, Brian Cage. But that last victory came at an immense cost. Cage worked over Danielson's arm at MJF's behest throughout the match before the two of them viciously attacked the six-time world champion after the match. Examined by an AEW doctor following the beating and told that he shouldn't compete, a defiant Danielson insisted that nobody can stop him from getting his hands on MJF. The injured Danielson must now meet one of the world's premier technical wrestlers in Timothy Thatcher. WALTER's right-hand man in the Ringkampf stable, Thatcher has held titles all over the world and has stepped into the ring with the likes of Kaito Kiyomiya, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Josh Barnett among others. Thatcher has the ability to make a fully healthy Danielson's time in the ring a living hell, to say nothing what he's capable of doing to a Danielson only working with one arm. Can Danielson soldier on or will Thatcher end his march towards the title?

Konosuke Takeshita vs. ROH World Six-Man Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) - As far as Brian Cage is concerned, Konosuke Takeshita stuck his nose where it didn't belong last Wednesday night on Dynamite. As Cage and MJF brutally attacked Bryan Danielson after their match, it was Takeshita who finally intervened to put a stop to the beating. It's no secret that Takeshita is a great admirer of Danielson and his respect for "The American Dragon" grew even greater when the two shared a ring on the Jan. 11 edition of Dynamite. But now Cage wants to make Takeshita pay for getting involved in his business and putting his hands on him. The match has the potential to be a very good one with Cage's mix of speed, strength and agility presenting a big problem for Takeshita. Takeshita is still looking for his first signature win in AEW and has yet to pick up a victory on Dynamite. Could this Wednesday night be the evening when his luck changes?

