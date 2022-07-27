AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Rush. Plus, Bryan Danielson makes his return to the ring against Daniel Garcia and Ricky Starks takes on Danhausen for the FTW Championship. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

AEW Interim World Championship match: Jon Moxley (c) (w/ William Regal) vs. Rush (w/ Jose the Assistant) - For the second time since winning the AEW Interim World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Jon Moxley defends his title on Dynamite against La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush. "El Toro Blanco" is coming off of an emotional match at the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in which he defeated his own brother, Dragon Lee, after feigning an injury. Rush is a former world champion in his own right, having held the ROH World Championship on two occasions. Used to the high pressure of championship matches, Rush won't be fazed by stepping into the ring with Moxley. For Moxley, who successfully opened his second reign as champion with a win over Brody King, Rush represents a different kind of challenge than his last opponent. While King mixes brawn with speed, Rush possesses a ruthlessness and willingness to do anything to win that few others have. "By any means necessary" is the ethos by which Rush operates. If dealing with Rush wasn't enough, Jose the Assistant (and perhaps Andrade El Idolo) won't be afraid to get involved on the outside. Will Moxley continue to roll or will El Toro Blanco quickly capture AEW gold?

--

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita - One of Tokyo Joshi Pro's top stars returns to AEW in a big way when Miyu Yamashita faces off against Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old Yamashita earned her shot at the title by pinning Thunder Rosa at the Tokyo Joshi Pro Summer Sun Princess event in Tokyo earlier this month. This will be Yamashita's second appearance in AEW and her first singles match. On the June 6 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, Yamashita teamed with Skye Blue in a losing effort against former AEW Women's World Champion "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb. She hopes her second match in the company will end with her hand being raised on a belt being placed around her waist. Gold isn't anything new for Yamashita. She's a three-time Princess of Princess Champion, the top title in TJPW. In North America, Yamashita held the SHINE Championship, the top title in SHIMMER's sister promotion. For Thunder Rosa, Wednesday's match is a chance to avenge her loss in Japan. Her defeat at the hands of Yamashita was Thunder Rosa's first loss of any kind since winning the AEW Women's World Championship from Britt Baker in March. As champion, Thunder Rosa has successfully defended her title against Rose, Deeb, Marina Shafir and Toni Storm. Can Thunder Rosa make it five straight defences or will Yamashita add another title to her collection?

--

FTW Championship Open Challenge: "Absolute" Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen - After Ricky Starks successfully defended his FTW Championship against Cole Karter on last week's Dynamite, a very nice, very evil new challenger emerged in the form of Danhausen. While this is the first-ever singles meeting between Starks and Danhausen, they have shared a ring on one other occasion seven years ago in a six-way match for the St. Louis Anarchy promotion. The purpose of Starks's open challenge is to assert his credentials as one of the top wrestlers in AEW and a fighting champion. But the challenge of Danhausen is far from a straightforward one. While a talented wrestler, Danhausen's seeming ability to curse his opponents should give Starks pause. There is also the possibility that Danhausen will turn to his jar of teeth to give himself an edge. Being able to simply outwrestle Danhausen might not be enough for Starks to retain his crown. Will Starks hang onto his title or will there be a very nice, very evil new champion?

--

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson (w/ William Regal) vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ange" Angelo Parker) - For the first time since the "Anarchy in the Arena" match at May 29's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson makes his return to action when he takes on the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. Garcia wants to make Danielson's return an unwelcome one. The Buffalo native is coming off of loss to Danielson's stablemate Wheeler YUTA for the ROH Pure Championship at last Saturday's Death Before Dishonor PPV. Offered a handshake by YUTA after the match, Garcia declined and flipped him off. If the anger from that loss weren't enough, Garcia has the motivation of avenging an earlier loss to Danielson. On the Feb. 23 edition of Dynamite, Danielson defeated Garcia by referee stoppage. Recall that Garcia was one of the names that Danielson considered for membership in the Blackpool Combat Club, but ultimately decided against it. Add that to the myriad of reasons why Garcia would love nothing more than to embarrass Danielson. But that might be easier said than done. Since arriving in AEW last fall, Danielson has only been defeated twice in singles matches. A win over Danielson would undoubtedly be the biggest for Garcia in his AEW career, but can he make it happen?

--

Two-on-one handicap match: "The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Shane "Swerve" Strickland - Tony Nese and Mark Sterling's campaign to rid AEW of Swerve Strickland comes to a head on Wednesday night when the duo meets the new AEW World Tag Team Champion in a two-on-one handicap match. Swerve won't even have his Swerve in Our Glory tag-team partner, Keith Lee, for moral support because he's been banned from ringside. Sterling will hope this Wednesday night goes a little bit better than last week's did. After interrupting Swerve and Lee's title victory celebration, Sterling ended up embarrassed and with a face full of cake from rapper Kevin Gates. While the numerical advantage will certainly go a long way in deciding a victor, don't count out Swerve just yet. The opportunity to embarrass Sterling yet again will be one that he will relish. Can Sterling and Nese finally achieve their goal or will Strickland compound their misery?

--

PLUS:

- After his return last week to confront Christian Cage, we will hear from Jungle Boy