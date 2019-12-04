All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.

Has a new challenger emerged for ‘Le Champion’?

After Chris Jericho successfully defended his title against Scorpio Sky last week in Chicago, Jon Moxley emerged from the crowd and stared a hole through the AEW World Champion.

Moxley has run through the best of the AEW roster looking for anyone that “wants to step up and be a hero”. He may have found his next challenge in “Le Champion”.

Tonight on Dynamite, Moxley will take on Joey Janela. With a victory over “The Bad Boy”, Mox will have a clear path to a title shot.

Can ‘The Natural’ make his way through The Inner Circle?

After suffering a broken arm at the hands of Jake Hager over a month ago, Dustin Rhodes returned to Dynamite last week looking for answers.

Before he could get an explanation from Hager, the other three members of the Inner Circle, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara, ambushed Rhodes in the ring.

Rhodes was able to fend off the attack with the help of the Young Bucks, resulting in tonight’s six-man tag team main event.

Pac wants his rematch

Pac and Kenny Omega continued their series of matches last Wednesday night, with Omega taking the win via rollup. Pac was not happy with the loss and demanded a rematch from “The Cleaner”, looking to break their 1-1 series tie.

Which tag team will challenge SCU next?

The Lucha Bros and Best Friends have been going back and forth for an opportunity to challenge SCU for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Tonight on Dynamite, Pentagon Jr. will make his case for the Lucha Bros, challenging SCU member Christopher Daniels in singles competition.

Pentagon’s tag partner Fenix will also take on one half of the Best Friends, Trent.

After getting the victory over Pentagon last week, Trent will look to pin Fenix and complete the sweep over the Lucha Bros to earn the next title opportunity.

Can Hikaru Shida secure a title shot?

No.1 ranked Hikaru Shida will look to cement her place atop the AEW women’s ranks with a victory over Kris Statlander on Dynamite.

Statlander made her debut last week as Shida’s tag team partner and is looking to vault up the rankings with a victory over the top-seeded Shida.

Will Cody respond to the Butcher and the Blade?

After being brutally attacked by the mysterious duo known as “The Butcher and the Blade”, will “The American Nightmare” return and get answers?

