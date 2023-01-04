Samoa Joe puts his TNT Championship against former champion Darby Allin, while The Acclaimed defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Plus, Ricky Starks faces off with Chris Jericho for the first time ever. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks vs. "The Ocho" Chris Jericho (w/ The Jericho Appreciation Society) - It hasn't been the best few weeks for Chris Jericho, but he will hope the calendar turning to 2023 will lead to a change in his fortunes. First he lost his ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle and then he got embarrassed by Action Andretti on the Dec. 14 edition of Dynamite. To add insult to injury, Ricky Starks then not only rejected his invitation to join the Jericho Appreciation Society, but verbally dressed down the eight-time world champion to add insult to a month filled with injury. On Wednesday night, Jericho will get the opportunity to make Starks eat his words. That could be easier said than done, though. Starks is a man on the rise. While he was unable to wrest the AEW World Championship away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman thanks to a low blow by the champ, Starks is still riding a wave of momentum that suggests big things are on the horizon in 2023 and a win over an established star like Jericho could help cement that. Can Jericho stop the bleeding or will Starks keep on rolling?

--

TNT Championship match: ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin (w/Sting) - On last week's Dynamite, Samoa Joe made it very clear that he'll do just about anything to hang onto his championship. He was finally able to put former champion and former ally Wardlow away with the Coquina Clutch after a hard-fought match, but Joe needed a vicious beatdown of Wardlow earlier in the night to soften "Mr. Mayhem" up for their match. Getting the win wasn't enough, though, as Joe continued to hammer away at Wardlow after the match and then produced a pair of scissors to cut off Wardlow's top knot. It was only the intervention of Darby Allin that got Joe to ease up. On Wednesday, Joe will now defend the title against Allin in Allin's hometown of Seattle. A former TNT Champion himself, Allin was unable to defeat Joe in their first encounter in December when he took a brutal beating and passed out in the Coquina Clutch. Allin has been a wrestler to learn from his mistakes in the past, so it will be interesting to see what he does differently this time out against Joe in front of a very partisan crowd in his favour. Will Allin regain gold or will Joe make it two straight over Allin?

--

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (c) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) - While Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal have known one another for a long time, they've never been a regular tag team, which makes their title shot against Max Caster and Anthony Bowens on Wednesday night such an interesting. Through sneak attacks and verbal assaults, they were able to get under the skin enough of the champions to get them to put their titles on the line. But Lethal and Jarrett should be careful what they wish for. This has become personal for Caster and Bowens and they're out to make an example of their challengers. Yet that could work to the advantage of Lethal and Jarrett. With emotions running high and Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh game to run interference from the outside, the perfect storm could be present to crown new champions. Since defeating Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) for the titles in August, Caster and Bowens have defended their titles successfully on four occasions with wins over The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in a three-way match, the Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods), FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and former champions Lee and Strickland. Can they make it five wins on Wednesday night or will former world champions Jarrett and Lethal pick up their first titles in AEW?

--

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. "The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling and Josh Woods) - For the first time in over three years, Bryan Danielson will get the chance to wrestle in front of (almost) hometown fans when the Aberdeen, WA native meets Tony Nese in Seattle. Danielson and Nese have never wrestled a match against each other, but did tag on one occasion for the New York Wrestling Connection promotion in 2010 when they defeated the team of Alex Reynolds and Papadon. For Nese, the match will be one of his highest-profile singles encounters since his arrival in AEW in 2021. A victory over a man widely considered as the best wrestler working today would be a huge feather in his cap. Of course, Danielson comes into the match on a mission: getting revenge on MJF for his attack on mentor William Regal and winning the AEW World Championship. Perhaps this match couldn't have come at a worse time for Nese. A focused Danielson is one of the more frightening prospects in professional wrestling and one wrestling in front of his home crowd might be an insurmountable obstacle for Nese. Will Nese be able to pull off the upset or will Danielson continue his march towards MJF?

--

Shane "Swerve" Strickland (w/ Mogul Associates) vs. AR Fox - Yet another wrestler performing in his hometown on Wednesday night, Swerve Strickland will look to continue to reestablish himself as a singles competitor after months in the tag-team division when he takes on AR Fox. After brutally laying out former partner Keith Lee two weeks ago and unveiling Mogul Associates of the hulking Parker Boudreaux and a very tattooed mystery man, Swerve translated this new aggression into the ring with a big victory over ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA on Rampage. Fox is no stranger to Swerve, though, with the duo having done battle in the past in a number of different promotions, including EVOLVE and Combat Zone Wrestling. This will be their first match in nearly three years. In their seven previous singles matches, Fox holds a 4-3 edge. Another victory over Swerve would go a long way in announcing his arrival in AEW. Will Swerve thrill his hometown fans or will Fox pick up a big win?

--

PLUS:

- Jon Moxley once again addresses "Hangman" Adam Page ahead of their match, health-permitted, next week in Los Angeles