Sammy Guevara puts his TNT Championship on the line against Men of the Year's Scorpio Sky, plus Thunder Rosa and Leyla Hirsch meet to become No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship and Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston following his loss at Revolution. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

TNT Championship match: "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (w/ Dan Lambert and Ethan Page) - Things have come full circle for Scorpio Sky. It was at last year's Revolution pay-per-view where he won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a shot at the TNT Championship. He got his title match almost a year to the day - on Mar. 10, 2021 - against then-champion Darby Allin. While he fought valiantly, he couldn't dethrone the champ and Allin held onto his title. But then something changed in Sky. Flipping out after the match, he laid a brutal beating on Allin. In the ensuing weeks, the newly aggressive and aggrieved Sky formed a partnership with Ethan Page and came under the tutelage of American Top Team's Dan Lambert. For the first time in nearly a year, Sky get his chance to win the title that eluded him and changed the course of his AEW career. A victory against Sammy Guevara would make the last 365 days worth it for Sky. But Guevara won't just roll over. The match marks Guevara's second title defence in just six days. On last Friday's Rampage, he outlasted both Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a brutal three-way match to hang onto his title. While Guevara and Sky are no strangers to one another after ATT and the Inner Circle feuded last fall, the match will mark the pair's first-ever singles meeting in AEW. And though both men are focused on Wednesday night's match, the pair knows that the winner of the 2022 Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Wardlow, is waiting in the wings for his title shot on next week's Dynamite. Can Guevara extend his second reign with the title or will Sky finally bring back gold to the Men of the Year?

--

No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship match: Thunder Rosa vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch - You can forgive Thunder Rosa if she's in a bad mood heading into Wednesday night. She came up short in her bid to take the AEW Women's World Championship from archrival Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, at Revolution, but the deck was stacked against her. Thunder Rosa not only had to deal with Baker in the ring, but Rebel and Jamie Hayter ran interference for Baker for almost the entirety of the match. The numbers game became too much and Baker made it out of Orlando with her title. But Baker might not be clear of Thunder Rosa just yet. Thunder Rosa can earn another title shot on next week's Dynamite in her hometown of San Antonio with a victory on Wednesday night. Standing in her way, though, will be Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch has undergone quite the transformation in recent weeks. Gone is the honourable competitor and in her place is an angry and brutal wrestler who will do just about anything to pick up a victory. At Revolution last Sunday night, Hirsch met former friend Kris Statlander. The pair had a competitive contest, but Hirsch wanted victory at all costs. Finding a spare turnbuckle outside of the ring, Hirsch nailed Statlander in the head with it outside of the referee's line of sight, allowing her to hit her double springboard moonsault and pick up the win. Wednesday night's match will mark the second-ever meeting between the two women. In the first round of the 2021 AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Thunder Rosa picked up a hard-fought victory over Hirsch. Will Hirsch be able to avenge that loss or will Thunder Rosa set up another meeting with Baker?

--

PLUS:

- Weeks ago on Dynamite, "The Influencer" Chris Jericho vowed to shake Eddie Kingston's hand and tell him that he earned his respect should Kingston be able to defeat Jericho at Revolution. On Sunday night's show, Kingston made Jericho tap out using Toshiaki Kawada's Stretch Plum submission hold. When Kingston offered his hand to Jericho after the match, Jericho refused it and walked away. On Wednesday night, Jericho says he will explain his decision and once again address Kingston.