"Hangman" Adam Page faces his toughest test as AEW World Champion as he puts his title on the line in a Texas Death Match against Lance Archer. Plus, Isiah Kassidy faces off against a debuting star in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at next month's Revolution pay-per-view. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN5, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Championship Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Dan Lambert) - If two straight matches with "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson was a tough way for "Hangman" Adam Page to start his reign as AEW World Champion, then what comes next is downright nightmarish. Page will now take on "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer in his specialty match, the Texas Death Match. On the July 21 edition of Dynamite last summer, Archer defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match for the IWGP United States Championship. Moxley was unable to answer a 10 count after Archer chokeslammed him over the top rope onto a table covered in barbed wire at ringside. While this type of brutality has been commonplace for Archer over his lengthy career, this will be the first match of its kind for Page. Will his inexperience be too much to overcome and will we see a new AEW World Champion?

--

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifying match: Isiah Kassidy (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. ? - Isiah Kassidy's reward for a strong showing against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on Rampage this past Friday is a spot in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at next month's Revolution pay-per-view. The winner of that match earns a title shot at Guevara and his TNT title. At last year's Revolution, it was Scorpio Sky who emerged victorious over Cody Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Max Caster and Penta El Zero Miedo in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. While getting into that match would be a huge opportunity for Kassidy, there's just one problem: he has no idea who he's facing. His opponent on Wednesday night will be a newcomer to AEW and one who is highly touted by AEW president Tony Khan. According to Khan, the person in question will sign an AEW contract and "slam the Forbidden Door shut behind him." Speculation over this person's identity has run rampant online since last Friday when Khan made his announcement. A number of names have been rumoured and some make a lot more sense than others. In any event, the wrestler in question is expected to become a big-time player for AEW going forward. Who exactly will Isiah Kassidy face off with on Wednesday night?

--

PLUS:

- After Santana and Ortiz blew Chris Jericho off for the duration of their trios match with 2point0 and Daniel Garcia two weeks ago on Dynamite, "Le Champion" has called for an Inner Circle team meeting to clear the air

- We will hear from Maxwell Jacob Friedman coming off of his big win against CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago last week