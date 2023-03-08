Wardlow defends his newly won TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs, while Jay Lethal makes a second attempt at taking away Orange Cassidy's All-Atlantic Championship. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

TNT Championship match: "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs - Wardlow became TNT Champion for a second time this past weekend at Revolution, but his reign didn't get off to the best of starts. On Tuesday night, Wardlow revealed that his gear and the TNT title belt were stolen from his rental car. He will have to regroup in a hurry to deal with the challenge of the red-hot Will Hobbs. Hobbs became the new No. 1 contender for the TNT Championship on last week's Dynamite when he outlasted Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Komander, Action Andretti, Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and AR Fox to win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Undefeated in his last eight matches, Hobbs has looked unstoppable of late, but his last defeat actually came in the last match in which he shared a ring with Wardlow. At the Full Gear pay-per-view last fall, Wardlow lost his TNT Championship without getting pinned when Samoa Joe choked Hobbs out with the Coquina Clutch. Hobbs and Wardlow have never met in a one-on-one singles match, so Wednesday night will bring with it the first meeting between two of AEW's strongest competitors. Normally both men have a sizable strength advantage over their opponents, but that won't be the case on Dynamite. Wardlow will be looking to hold onto the title for longer than he did last time. He originally won the TNT Championship on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite, defeating Scorpio Sky before defending it successfully on eight occasions. Hobbs is looking for his first AEW gold and appears intent on ensuring that nobody stands in his way. Which of these two behemoths will leave Dynamite as TNT Champion?

AEW All-Atlantic Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) (w/ Danhausen) vs. Jay Lethal (w/ "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) - For a third time since last summer, Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal will meet in singles action and for the second time, it's going to be for the All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy and Lethal shared a ring most recently this past Sunday at Revolution when Cassidy and Danhausen and Lethal and Jeff Jarrett were unsuccessful in their attempts to take the AEW World Tag Team Championships away from the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in a four-way match that also included The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens). Looking to get back on track, Cassidy and Lethal enter the match at 1-1 in their previous encounters. In their first meeting last August, Lethal managed to twice avoid the Orange Punch and put Cassidy away with the Lethal Injection. But when the two met for the All-Atlantic Championship on the Jan. 18 Dynamite, outside shenanigans from Jarrett, Dutt and Singh weren't enough to stop Lethal from falling victim to the Orange Punch. The first Grand Slam Champion in Ring of Honor history, having held the ROH World Championship, Pure Championship, TV Championship and World Tag Team Championship, Lethal is still looking for his first silverware in AEW. Only the second champion in the history of the All-Atlantic title, Cassidy is trying to make it 14 straight successful defences of his championship. Which of these two men will take the edge in their series and walk out with the All-Atlantic Championship?

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) (w/ ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA) vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) (w/ Evil Uno) - The hostilities between the Blackpool Combat Club and Dark Order resume on Wednesday night when Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli team up to take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Moxley is coming off an absolutely hellacious Texas Death Match loss to Dark Order associate "Hangman" Adam Page at Revolution in a bout that saw more than it's fair share of blood loss on Sunday night. Whether or not Moxley is ready to wrestle only days later is a very valid concern, but as is the recent change in attitude from the Blackpool Combat Club. In recent weeks, the group has been professional at best and joyless at worse. After his loss to Orange Cassidy on Dynamite last month, Wheeler YUTA was forbidden from shaking his hand by Castagnoli. The BCC will look to take out their aggression on a Dark Order duo buoyed by Page's win over Moxley at the PPV. While Silver and Reynolds have been teaming for years, Castagnoli and Moxley are undefeated as a tag team, winning all three of their previous matchups as a tag team. Silver and Reynolds know that a win over Moxley and Castagnoli would go a long way to reassert their credentials in the AEW tag-team division as they look to earn their first shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship in over a year. Which of these two teams can pick up a victory?

Trios match: Jericho Appreciation Society ("The Ocho" Chris Jericho, "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia) (w/ "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and AR Fox - Chris Jericho is one of a number of competitors looking to shake off a loss on Wednesday night as he teams up with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to take on Top Flight and AR Fox. Jericho was taken out by a Roshambo as he fell to Ricky Starks in their grudge match. Jericho has never been one to fail to bounce back from a setback, so the Martin brothers and Fox should gird themselves for a determined eight-time world champion on Wednesday night. While the trio of Top Flight and Fox were winners of the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal back in December, their success as a team has been limited. The three men are 1-3 as a trio with all three of their losses coming in defeats in AEW World Trios Championship matches - one to Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) and two to The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) - even though they were close contests. The advantage that Fox and Top Flight will have on Wednesday night, though, is that Jericho, Guevara and Garcia have never wrestled as a trio before. All three men have held gold in recent months, but can they function as a three-man unit? Which of these trios will have their hands raised on Wednesday night?

Ruby Soho (w/ Saraya and Toni Storm) vs. Skye Blue - Ruby Soho made her choice on Sunday night. After falling to Jamie Hayter in a three-way for the AEW Women's World Championship that also included Saraya, Soho aligned with Saraya and Toni Storm in their quest against the so-called "AEW originals" and beat down Hayter and Britt Baker after the match. On Wednesday, Soho will step into the ring with one of the youngest competitors in the women's division in Skye Blue. While the two women have teamed together on a number of occasions, this will be the first time they've ever done battle. Though Soho possesses a significant advantage when it comes to experience, Blue enters the match on a run. Blue has won her last three singles matches and six of her last eight. But Soho will have a point to prove on Dynamite. Throwing her lot in with Saraya and Storm means aiding in their crusade and a match with Blue is a chance for Soho to show her mettle. For Blue, Soho represents one of the biggest tests of her young career. A win will mean much to both of these competitors, but only one of them will go home with it.

PLUS:

- We will hear from "Hangman" Adam Page after his Texas Death Match win at Revolution