World Title Eliminator semi-final match: "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker meets Abadon in a "Trick or Treat Match" and Dante Martin squares off with Matt Sydal

World Title Eliminator semi-final match: "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston - Two men who first met over 15 years ago, face off for a spot in the World Title Eliminator final when Bryan Danielson takes on Eddie Kingston. The pair first stepped in the ring together at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor VI in 2006 when Danielson's Team ROH was victorious over Kingston and Team Combat Zone Wrestling in a 10-man tag. Danielson and Kingston would go on to wrestle each other two more times in CHIKARA with Danielson victorious on both occasions. For Kingston, this match means more than simply beating Danielson for the first time. It's a matter of pride. Earlier this month, Danielson accused Kingston of being unwilling to put in the work to the be the best he can be. Kingston took umbrage with the assertion that he was lazy and vowed to prove otherwise in the ring. Can Danielson prove his words or will Kingston make him eat them?

"Trick or Treat" (non-title) match: AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (with Jamie Hayter and Rebel) vs. "The Living Dead Girl" Abadon - While we don't know exactly how this match will play out, the stakes are very clear for Abadon: defeat Britt Baker and earn yourself a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. But that will be easier said than done because Baker says she has a few tricks up her sleeve and the match will be a no disqualification. Abadon rarely doesn't have the psychological advantage against her opponents, this might be the exception because Baker has backup in the form of Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Will Abadon earn herself a shot at the strap or will Baker make this a Halloween to forget for her?

Dante Martin (w/ Lio Rush) vs. Matt Sydal - Originally supposed to be a tag-team match, the third meeting between Dante Martin and Matt Sydal came about thanks to an injury to Mike Sydal. While Sydal was victorious in his first two encounters with Martin, the two began frequently teaming with both of their respective partners, each man's brother, out of action with injuries. But Rush recently approached Martin with an offer to become his advisor and one of the things that he stressed to Martin is that he lacked a killer instinct and Sydal wasn't the right choice to serve as his partner. Friday night's match will serve as an opportunity to see if Rush's counsel is working out for the 21-year-old Martin, who fell to Malakai Black in singles action last time out. Will Martin pull out a win against his former partner or will Sydal move to 3-0 against him?