Fresh off becoming TNT Champion for a second time, Darby Allin will defend his title against Mike Bennett. Plus, the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson meet Top Flight and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, are in tag-team action. ​You can catch AEW Rampage LIVE on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

TNT Championship match: Darby Allin (c) (w/ Sting) vs. Mike Bennett (w/ Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven) - When Darby Allin first won the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes in November of 2020, he successfully defended it nine times before dropping it to Miro in the spring of 2021. Now the TNT Champion again after defeating Samoa Joe in his hometown of Seattle on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Allin intends to be a fighting champion once more and will make the first defence of his second reign against The Kingdom's Mike Bennett. Bennett will be making his AEW singles debut. While an IWGP, ROH and Impact World Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Taven, Bennett's singles credentials shouldn't be overlooked. The cagey veteran is a former TNA X-Division Champion having defeated Eddie Edwards for the title. Bennett also holds wins over the likes of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Shelton Benjamin. He'd like nothing more to capture gold in his AEW solo debut. Allin and Bennett have never shared a ring before. Will Allin start off his second reign on a winning note or will Bennett end it before it even begins?

--

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - The Blackpool Combat Club take on Top Flight again, but this time under a different configuration. On the Dec. 28 Dynamite, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli were victorious over Dante Martin and Darius Martin. This Friday, it will be Bryan Danielson teaming with Moxley to take on the Martins. The match is an important one for Danielson as it will act us a tune-up for his qualification to meet AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Revolution in a 60-minute ironman match. In order for that match to go down at the March 5 pay-per-view, Danielson must remain undefeated against handpicked opponents by MJF through the Feb. 8 edition of Dynamite. For Darius Martin, the match represents a third crack at taking down Moxley in recent weeks. While the Martins and AR Fox were victorious in the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal for $300,000 on the Dec. 23 edition of Rampage, the elder Martin brother fell victim to a Death Rider on the Dec. 21 Dynamite. Can Top Flight assert its championship credentials by defeating a team with nine world titles between them or will the BCC once again get the better of their younger opponents?

--

The Killer and The Pillar (AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD) (w/ Rebel) vs. The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade) - Ahead of their grudge match with Saraya and Toni Storm on Dynamite on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the team of AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, will get in some tune-up work when they meet Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade. This will be a first-time tag-team match for the four women, but Baker holds a singles win over Robyn Renegade. Hayter and Baker have won three of their last four tag-team matches including a win over Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale and TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) in a three-way match. Hayter is a winner of six straight. The team of Hayter and Baker will be a heavy favourite over their less experienced opposition, but can the Renegade sisters take advantage of Hayter and Baker potentially looking past them and on to Saraya and Storm? Will Hayter and Baker send a message to Saraya and Storm or can the Renegades pull up a major upset?

--

PLUS:

- The former Preston Vance, Perro Peligroso (w/ Jose the Assistant), will be in action

- We will hear from the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart)