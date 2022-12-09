Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley meets Konosuke Takeshita. Plus, Hikaru Shida defends the Regina Di WAVE Championship against The Bunny with a shot at AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter also on the line. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita - Looking to put the disappointment of losing the AEW World Championship to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Full Gear, Jon Moxley returns to action on Friday when he meets Konosuke Takeshita. Having finished up his commitments with DDT Pro-Wrestling for the time being, Takeshita is back in AEW and this time it's for good. In recent weeks, Takeshita has picked up victories on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation and has caught the eye of Don Callis. The Elite's advisor could be seen scouting Takeshita in his last several matches. On the July 13 edition of Dynamite, Takeshita took Moxley to the limit in a World Title Eliminator Match, but Moxley pulled out the victory. That has been the story for Takeshita during his time in AEW - as impressive as he's looked, he hasn't been able to pick up a win up against top competition. On top of Moxley, Takeshita has tasted defeated against the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page, Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston. A win against Moxley on Friday night would go a long way in proving that things are going to be different this time around for the five-time KO-D Openweight Champion. Can Takeshita earn the biggest victory of his AEW career to date or will Mox make it two straight over Takeshita?

Regina Di WAVE Championship match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny - Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida once again has gold around her waist and she has the chance to pick up even more with a victory on Friday night. At Japanese promotion WAVE's 15th anniversary show in Tokyo in August, Shida outlasted Suzu Suzuki in a hard-fought match to win the Regina Di WAVE Championship, the organization's top title. For the first time on Friday, she will put that title on the line in AEW when she meets Toronto's Bunny on Rampage. It will be Shida's second defence of the title, having fended off a challenge from Yuki Miyazaki last month. Shida's title won't be the only thing up for grabs on Friday. On Wednesday's Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter told Tony Schiavone she intends to grant a title shot to the winner of the match between Shida and The Bunny. The match will be the first time the two have met in singles action. In AEW almost from the promotion's inception, The Bunny has yet to have an AEW Women's World Championship match. In the biggest match of her AEW career to date, The Bunny knows she's close to one on Friday night. Can The Bunny earn her first title shot or will Shida set herself up for a second championship?

PLUS:

- AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy issues an open challenge for his title

- "The Fallen Goddess" Athena is in action

- The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill Morrissey (w/ Stokely Hathaway) are in tag-team action

- We will hear from both Ruby Soho and Tay Melo