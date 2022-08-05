AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley meets Mance Warner in an Eliminator Match. Plus, AEW World Tag Team Champions (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) take on the team of Josh Woods and Tony Nese and Madison Rayne make her in-ring debut against Leila Grey. You can catch AEW Rampage LIVE at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) (w/ William Regal) vs. "The Southern Psychopath" Mance Warner - Ol' Mancer has arrived in AEW and he's taking on the best the company has to offer in Jon Moxley. Should Mance Warner manage to defeat Moxley, he will earn a shot at his AEW Interim World Championship. If you are unfamiliar with Warner, the Bucksnort, TN's "Southern Psychopath" nickname is one that he came by honestly. Warner is as tough as they come and willing to just about anything to pick up a victory. He's a former Combat Zone Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and a former Game Changer Wrestling World Tag Team Champion alongside Matthew Justice as part of the Second Gear Crew. His shot at Moxley came by virtue of winning the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at last weekend's Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view. While Mox and Mancer have worked in many of the same promotions over the years, they have never met in the ring before. The challenge is an interesting one for Mox because if there is anybody out there willing to go to the same extremes that he is, it's Mance Warner. Will Moxley introduce Warner to Rampage with a loss or will Ol' Mancer earn himself a title shot?

--

Friday Night Street Fight: AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory (Shane "Swerve" Strickland and "Limitless" Keith Lee) vs. "Premier Athlete" Tony Nese and Josh Woods (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) - Have Tony Nese and Josh Woods bitten off more than they can chew? After weeks of trying to run Swerve Strickland out of AEW, Nese and Mark Sterling took him on in a two-on-one handicap match last week on Dynamite. While Swerve picked up the victory, Keith Lee was laid out backstage by former ROH Pure Champion Woods. On Friday night, the champs get an opportunity for retribution in an anything-goes street fight and you have to like their chances. Yes, the stipulation allows for Sterling to get himself involved in the match, but Lee and Strickland are fuelled by vengeance right now and they're not going to let him get in the way of it. Can Woods and Nese pick up an improbable victory or will Lee and Swerve dish out some payback?

--

Madison Rayne vs. Leila Grey (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - Not everybody was thrilled with the news that Madison Rayne has joined AEW. Earlier this week, the company announced that the five-time Impact Knockouts Champion had joined AEW as the head coach in the women's division, but she will also be an active competitor. When she sat in on commentary on Dark: Elevation this past week, she received a visit from Stokely Hathaway and the TBS Champion Jade Cargill. After the two exchanged pleasantries, Rayne challenged Cargill, but she demurred. Instead, Rayne will make her in-ring debut against "Baddie in Training," Leila Grey. A win against Grey would match Rayne's words to her actions and begin building a case for a title shot against the undefeated Cargill. Grey would like nothing more to ensure that doesn't happen and earn some respect from Cargill, who's been more than a little leery of her presence since Hathaway brought Grey into the Baddies fold several weeks ago. Will Rayne's debut be a successful one or can Grey earn an impressive win?