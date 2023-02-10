Orange Cassidy defends his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against The Firm's Lee Moriarty. Plus, Blackpool Combat Club is in trios action and we will hear from Mark Briscoe. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) (w/ Danhausen) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - For the first time in AEW, Orange Cassidy will take on Lee Moriarty. The two have met once before in mixed tag action in 2021 when the team of Cassidy and Kris Statlander were victorious over Moriarty and Trish Adora in a match for IndependentWrestling.TV. For Cassidy, the match will mark the 11th defence of his All-Atlantic title won last October from PAC in Toronto. On the other side of the ring, Moriarty will look to bring the second piece of gold to The Firm in the past 72 hours after the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. It will be Moriarty's second shot at a title in AEW. He was previously unsuccessful on the Nov. 18 edition of Rampage when he took on Hook for the FTW Championship. Moriarty heads into the match on a three-match winning streak in singles action. Can he pick up the biggest win of his AEW career or will Cassidy continue to roll?

--

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA) vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade - For just the third time ever, the Blackpool Combat Club trio of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA will team together when they take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. Moxley, Castagnoli and YUTA are undefeated in their three previous matches with victories over the teams of Rush and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and the Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker). The match could be a pivotal one for both teams to establish themselves as contenders for the AEW World Trios Championships currently held by The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson). While the team of Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade entered the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal in December, this will be the first actual trios contest for the three men. Which of these trios can move up the ranks in the AEW trios division?

--

Ruby Soho vs. "The Problem" Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero) - Ruby Soho is facing a problem in more than one way. She's quite literally taking on one in "The Problem" Marina Shafir on Friday night, but she's found herself right in the middle of the feud between Toni Storm and Saraya and The Killer and The Pillar (AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD). Storm and Saraya have made it clear that they feel the AEW women's division is beneath them because they've hit heights elsewhere. While Soho has been to many of the same places Saraya and Storm have, she says she's proud to be a member of the AEW women's division. Even so, it's clear that Hayter and Baker are eyeing her with a certain level of leeriness. All of that will be in the background when Soho, a winner in her last two singles matches, steps into the ring with Shafir. Shafir is still looking for her first signature win in AEW and a distracted Soho could make for easy prey. Which of these two women will come out victorious?

--

PLUS:

- "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry is in action

- We will hear from ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe

- "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes will address the latest in his feud with Swerve Strickland