Ricky Starks continues his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society when he takes on Daniel Garcia. After a war of words, Swerve Strickland battles Dustin Rhodes and The Elite once again put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against Top Flight and AR Foxx. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at the special time of 7pm et/4pm pt streaming on TSN+.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ Sammy Guevara) - On this past Wednesday night's Dynamite, Chris Jericho said in no uncertain terms that he wants nothing to do with Ricky Starks and will not grant him another match because he simply isn't on his level. Of course, Starks already holds a pinfall victory over Jericho and that loss has driven Jericho and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society to make Starks' life a living hell through a number of blindside attacks and using the numbers game to their advantage. On the Feb. 8 edition of Dynamite, Starks had the opportunity to earn another shot at Jericho by running through the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet that ended with Jericho intervening to ensure Daniel Garcia beat Starks after Starks had already beaten Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. But Starks seems to be undeterred and wants to get his hands on Jericho, no matter what it might take. Before he can do that, though, Starks takes on Garcia, the man who defeated him two weeks ago. This will be the first actual singles match between the two men. Will Starks let his emotions get the best of him and allow Garcia to add insult to injury or will he be able to send a message to Chris Jericho?

AEW World Trios Championship match: The Elite (IWGP United States Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (c) (w/ Don Callis, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and AR Foxx - They're running it back. The Martin brothers and AR Foxx pushed The Elite to the limit on last week's Dynamite, but couldn't manage to wrest away the AEW World Trios Championship from Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson. After initially rebuffing their advances for a rematch, The Elite granted one for Rampage. Will they ultimately regret that decision? Top Flight and AR Foxx enter the match with the knowledge of what they did right and what they did wrong against The Elite in the first match. They will obviously have some adjustments in mind, but so will the champions. What was interesting about the first match is that Omega wasn't able to hit the One-Winged Angel on Foxx, despite trying to repeatedly, and came up with the win on a flash pin. With Top Flight having recently defeated the Young Bucks in tag-team action, it's unlikely that The Elite underestimated their opposition, but they will have to change their tactics this Friday night if they hope for a smoother match against three hungry competitors ready to stop at nothing for their first taste of gold in AEW. Which three men will emerge victorious?

"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland (w/ Parker Boudreaux and Trench) - Since the formation of Mogul Affiliates, the already confident Swerve Strickland's brashness has been raised to a new level. Knowing that he has the hulking Parker Boudreaux and the, uh, generously tattooed Trench in his corner has led the former AEW World Tag Team Champion to act with the kind of reckless abandon possessed only by men assured of a lack of consequences for their actions. This Mogul Affiliates insurance policy is one of the reasons why Swerve has felt comfortable directing the level of disrespect he has against a tenured and highly regarded veteran like Dustin Rhodes. The most seasoned active competitor in AEW, Rhodes has been the target of a barrage of verbal blows from Strickland in recent weeks and Friday night will offer him the opportunity to make him eat his words. Even with the presence of Boudreaux and Trench, Swerve would be more than foolish to overlook what Rhodes can still do in the ring. He might be considerably closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but Dustin Rhodes is still eminently capable of holding his own against the very best. Can Rhodes shut Swerve up or will Strickland's cockiness grow even greater?

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill will look to make it 51-0 when she takes on Vertvixen