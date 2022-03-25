Ricky Starks puts his FTW Championship on the line against Shane "Swerve" Strickland, plus Dustin Rhodes takes on Lance Archer and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) faces off against Alan Angels and Preston Vance of the Dark Order. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

FTW Championship match: "Absolute" Ricky Starks (c) (w/ Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland - Team Taz likes to think Rampage belongs to them and this match was born when people dared to challenge them on it. On last Friday's show, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs made it clear that there would be consequences for Keith Lee should he show up for his match against The Acclaimed's Max Caster. Not backing down, Lee not only showed up for his match, he won it, but received a beating after the match by Starks and Hobbs. Making the save for Hobbs and getting involved in Team Taz's business was Shane "Swerve" Strickland. He now meets Starks on Friday night with the FTW title on the line. This match won't be the first meeting between the two men. At an Inspire Pro event in Austin in 2018, Starks got the better of Swerve in a singles match. Friday's bout marks Starks's second defence of the FTW Championship in 2022, having previously defeated Jay Lethal last month. Will Starks once again come out on top against Strickland or will Swerve capture his first piece of hardware in AEW?

--

"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes vs. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts) - It's a rare outing for Dustin Rhodes, but one in his hometown of Austin and it won't be a walk in the park when he takes on Lance Archer. The match will be only Rhodes's second of 2022, having previously taken on Sammy Guevara in a losing effort for the interim TNT Championship at Battle of the Belts in early January. The meeting also marks the second between Rhodes and Archer in AEW. During the TNT Championship Tournament in the spring of 2020, Archer defeated Rhodes in a hard-fought match to advance to the tournament final where he would ultimately be defeated by inaugural TNT Champion, and Rhodes's younger brother, Cody Rhodes. Friday's match is an important one for Archer. Since failing to capture the AEW World Championship from "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match on the Feb. 9 edition of Dynamite, Archer has won four straight matches, but this bout with Rhodes marks a step up in calibre of opponent. Can Archer keep up his winning ways and reassert his bona fides or will "The Natural" pick up a victory in his hometown?

--

reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Dark Order (Alan "5" Angels and Preston "10" Vance) - Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly came so close to winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution they could taste them, but ultimately failed to unseat Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) as champions in the three-way match at the pay-per-view that also featured the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson). Undaunted, the duo's pursuit of another title shot continues on Friday night against The Dark Order's Alan Angels and Preston Vance. While obviously not as accomplished as Fish and O'Reilly, who have won the ROH Tag Team Championships, NXT Tag Team Championships and New Japan Pro-Wrestling Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, Angels and Vance are an impressive team in their own right, despite not tagging regularly, and are undefeated as a team in 2022. It would be foolish for reDRagon to look beyond Friday night's opposition. Will Fish and O'Reilly continue their march towards another shot at gold or will Angels and Vance pull off the upset?

--

PLUS:

- Fresh off of making it very clear that she's once again after the AEW Women's World Championship, former champion "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) is in action

- QT Marshall will present former pupil Hook with the "QT Marshall Certificate of Accomplishment"