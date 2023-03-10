The battle between Action Andretti and the Jericho Appreciation Society continues he takes on Sammy Guevara. Plus, it's a battle of former AEW Women's World Champions when Riho faces Nyla Rose and Konosuke Takeshita meets Preston Vance. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Action Andretti vs. "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (w/ Daniel Garcia) - Action Andretti picked up the biggest win of his young career when he defeated Chris Jericho on the Dec. 14 edition of Dynamite. While it was obviously a massive springboard for Andretti's AEW career, it's also made him the target of the Jericho Appreciation Society in the weeks since and he will once again do battle with a member of the group on Friday night when he faces off with former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Guevara and Andretti are no strangers to one another. The two waged war against one another in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on the Mar. 1 Dynamite that was won by Powerhouse Hobbs. They also had a singles match on the Feb. 24 Rampage that Guevara won with the Go to Hell, thanks to the interference of Daniel Garcia. Andretti will once again be forced to deal with Garcia on Friday night and he's going to have to do a better job of it than he did last month. Can Andretti pick up a win or will the Jericho Appreciation Society's numbers game prove to be too much yet again?

Riho vs. "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero and "The Problem" Marina Shafir) - One of AEW's oldest rivalries will have its next chapter written on Friday night when a pair of former AEW Women's World Champions renew hostilities as Riho takes on Nyla Rose. The two women first met on the inaugural edition of Dynamite on Oct. 2, 2019 when Riho defeated Rose to become the first ever AEW Women's World Champion. But Rose would get her revenge only months later, putting Riho away with a Beast Bomb to become AEW Women's World Champion on the Feb. 12, 2020 Rampage. While the pair have since met in tag-team and multi-woman matches, this will be the first one-on-one meeting between Rose and Riho since that second title match over three years ago. The lay of the land in the AEW women's division has greatly changed over the years and both women could certainly use a victory on Rampage to potentially put them in line for a shot at Jamie Hayter and her AEW Women's World Championship. Which of these two former champions will emerge victorious in their rubber match?

Konosuke Takeshita vs. "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance (w/ Jose the Assistant) - Konosuke Takeshita's frustrations have grown in recent weeks with the former KO-D Openweight Champion even questioning his decision to relocate to North America. Despite his popularity with the fans, Takeshita continues to be stymied in big matches with his latest disappointment coming in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. But Takeshita's struggles have not deterred Don Callis's interest in taking the Osaka native under his wing. The manager of The Elite, Callis has been closely watching Takeshita's matches in recent months and even took him on a recruiting meeting at a Los Angeles Clippers game. Callis sees greatness in Takeshita and wants to bring it out. Whether or not Takeshita is interested in the mercurial Callis's services remains to be seen, but Takeshita won't have any time to focus on that with the challenge of Preston Vance in front of him on Friday night. Since aligning with La Faccion Ingobernable, we've seen a much more aggressive and assertive Vance. The former Dark Order member is undefeated in singles competition since his defection to LFI and his newfound confidence is evident. Of course, some of that confidence is due to the presence of Jose the Assistant in his corner, a man who will do anything to ensure victory for his employers. Will Vance stay on this undefeated run or will Takeshita pick up a much needed victory?

- The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn) are in action

- ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe has a special announcement

- We will hear from "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry