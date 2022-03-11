Shane "Swerve" Strickland makes his AEW in-ring debut on Friday night when he meets old foe Tony Nese. Plus, Private Party's Marq Quen takes on Darby Allin, Keith Lee is in action against QT Marshall and Mercedes Martinez faces Jamie Hayter. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. "The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese - Shane Strickland's arrival in AEW was announced at the Revolution pay-per-view and on Friday night fans will get their first look at him in an AEW ring. Winning titles everywhere he's been, Swerve is a dynamic talent and a former CZW Heavyweight Champion, MLW Heavyweight Champion, EVOLVE Champion and NXT North American Champion. He's stepped in the ring with the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., RUSH, Jonathan Gresham and Will Ospreay. On Friday night, he meets man he knows very well in Tony Nese. Nese took umbrage with the fact that Strickland's arrival in AEW was met with more pomp and circumstance than his was and vows to make Strickland's first match a difficult one. Will Swerve's debut be a successful one or will Nese make it an unwelcome one?

--

Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Marq Quen (w/ Isiah Kassidy) - We last saw Darby Allin and Marq Quen in the same ring on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. As the Andrade El Idolo-Matt Hardy partnership dissolved with Andrade, Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher and The Blade beating down Hardy, Allin and Sting attempted to make the save. The numbers game was catching up to them until the intervention of the debuting Jeff Hardy to help even the odds. The enmity from Wednesday continues into Friday when Allin meets Quen. The match will be Quen's first singles match since his injury in the fall that kept him out of action for over two months. While Allin took on Kassidy in the tornado match at last Sunday's Revolution PPV, Friday night's match marks the first-ever meeting between Allin and Quen. Can tag-team specialist Quen prove his mettle in a singles match or will he fall victim to Allin's Coffin Drop?

--

"Limitless" Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) - An old proverb states that "the enemy of my enemy is my friend," but QT Marshall would disagree. With both himself and Keith Lee currently embroiled in unpleasantness with Team Taz members, Marshall approached Lee on this past Wednesday's Dynamite with an offer to watch his back against their common foe. Needless to say, Marshall's offer was immediately rebuffed and Friday night's match was born. While the two men have wrestled in the same organizations in the past, Friday night will be the first time Lee and Marshall have met in the ring. Marshall will have his hands full with Lee, a man who remains undefeated in singles competition in AEW, but he does have the equalizer of The Factory lurking around. Lee will have to ensure the likes of Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo don't make themselves known at ringside. Can Lee take care of the task at hand or will Marshall make him pay for rejecting his offer?

--

Jamie Hayter (w/ Rebel and AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD) vs. Mercedes Martinez - Mercedes Martinez will relish the opportunity to get her hands on Jamie Hayter, one on one. Previously operating as a bit of a mercenary for Britt Baker and her crew, she was jumped Hayter when she refused to take part in a beatdown of Thunder Rosa, an opponent with whom Martinez developed a mutual respect, last month. Since then, Martinez has aided Thunder Rosa in her ongoing battle with Baker. On the March 2 edition of Dynamite, the team of Martinez and Thunder Rosa defeated Baker and Hayter in tag-team action. With no love lost between the two women, who will emerge victorious?