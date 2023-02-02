For the first time since recapturing the AEW World Trios Championships, The Elite are in action when they take on The Firm. Plus, Swerve Strickland faces Brian Pillman Jr. and, in a battle of former ROH World Champions, Rush takes on Christopher Daniels. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (IWGP United States Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Don Callis, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa) vs. The Firm ("All Ego" Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - For the first time since winning back the AEW World Trios Championships from Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) in a grueling best-of-seven series, Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson return to the ring as a trio when they take on The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. The match will serve as a tune-up for The Elite as they make their first title defence on Wednesday's Dynamite against the team of Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and A.R. Fox. For Stokely Hathaway's crew, the match will provide an opportunity to prove they can all work together on the same page. Since the contracts of Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and the injured Marq Quen) were purchased by Hathaway, Page and his new stablemates have struggled to co-exist and that has led to a series of losses in both singles and tag-team matches. Taking on the trios champs will be a stiff test, but a strong showing would indicate there might be a future for this team. Can The Firm pick up a big win or will The Elite head into their first title defence on Wednesday with a victory?

--

Shane "Swerve" Strickland (w/ Parker Boudreaux and Trench) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. - Swerve Strickland has never been short on confidence, but the formation of Mogul Affiliates and the presence of his new associates Parker Boudreaux and Trench have made him feel even more invincible than he did before. Undefeated since their arrival, Swerve attempted to goad "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes into a fight last week on Rampage and targeted Brian Pillman Jr. this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. Pillman has struggled in singles action in recent weeks, with losses to both Rush and Christopher Daniels. Having prioritized tag-team wrestling over the past several years, a win over Swerve would go a long way to prove the son of the legendary "Flyin'" Brian Pillman is a force to be reckoned with in the AEW singles division. But dealing with Swerve means dealing with Mogul Associates and the numbers game is liable to catch up with Pillman quickly. Will Pillman spring an upset or will Swerve continue to roll?

--

"El Toro Blanco" Rush (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels - Two former ROH World Champions go head to head as Rush takes on Christopher Daniels for the first time ever. Though Rush might have his mind on other matters after what we saw on Dynamite this past Wednesday night. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has enlisted Rush as his final attempt to prevent "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson from earning his title shot in an ironman match at Revolution. Handing over a great sum of money, MJF has instructed Rush to target Danielson's already injured shoulder and do what Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage and Timothy Thatcher couldn't do and beat him. But before he can do that, he has to answer the challenge of "The Fallen Angel." The first ever ROH Grand Slam Champion, having won all of the world, TV, tag team and six-man titles, Daniels is 2-2 in singles action in 2023 and is coming off of a victory over Serpentico on last week's AEW Dark. Which of these former champions will emerge victorious?

--

PLUS:

- The team of Saraya and Toni Storm are in tag-team action