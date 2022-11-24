After the nastiness in Newark, Leafs look to build on 'character win' New Jersey had three goals disallowed in Wednesday’s 2-1 Toronto road win, so Devils fans vented their frustration and littered the ice with debris, resulting in a “dangerous” situation. As Mark Masters writes, the injury-depleted Leafs avenged last week’s home loss to the Devils and “played a smart hockey game.”

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who practised at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday ahead of their Friday afternoon game against the Minnesota Wild.

Things turned nasty for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period of Wednesday's game in New Jersey. The home team had three goals disallowed in the game – a 2-1 Leafs win – and after the third call went against the Devils, fans littered the ice with debris.

"It felt like a soccer game in Europe or something," said Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin. "I was surprised with what happened. Just trying to take cover and not to get hit. It was close for a bunch of the players not only me."

The Leafs players and staff took shelter in the dressing room as fans vented their frustration.

"That's something I don’t think I've ever seen before," forward William Nylander said with a smile. "You've seen a Teddy Bear toss [with fans throwing stuffed animals on the ice], but that was cans of beers coming down. That was crazy."

The Leafs could laugh it off on Thursday, but in the immediate aftermath of the game players were fuming.

"It's disappointing," said captain John Tavares. "It's dangerous ... I think it felt better to beat the crowd than the Devils."

"It's full beers," Mitch Marner pointed out. "It's dangerous. We're not looking for that. We're not seeing it coming. Dodged a couple. I mean, could have got really dangerous again at the end. Ras almost took one in the head. It's a dangerous thing. I don't know [why] it's our fault. It's not like they’re throwing it just for joy. They're throwing it to try and hit us. It's the first I've ever seen. It's insane."

This was something new even for Mark Giordano, the oldest skater in the league.

"I've never been a part of something like that, to be honest," the 39-year-old defenceman said. "We realized pretty quick they were coming hot and heavy so we got out of the way and got to the room ... There's a lot coming down at once and you just don't want to look up because you don't want to get hit in the face."

The sellout crowd had hoped to celebrate a 14th straight Devils win, which would have established a new franchise record. Instead, the injury-depleted Leafs avenged a loss to New Jersey the previous week.

"This is a character win for our team given what we are going through here," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "To do it on the road against this team, with how they have been playing and the type of push they had, is a really good day for the Leafs."

"It was a playoff-style game," said Tavares. "We got off to a good start and put ourselves in a good spot. From there, we played a smart hockey game and stuck with it knowing they would push."

With Morgan Rielly (knee) joining fellow defencemen Jake Muzzin (spine) and T.J. Brodie (oblique) on the injured list, the Leafs defended hard as a team.

"It's been some serious bad luck," said Marner. "As a group, we always try to step up and fill that void ... They were definitely pushing, but we did a good job of holding the middle. We did a good job of keeping it tight and making them work around us."

---

The Leafs suffered another injury on defence as Jordie Benn was forced from Wednesday's game.

"We won't know the full extent until we get some pictures and things like that," said Keefe. "He has an upper-body injury that is going to keep him out week-to-week at this point. We don't know quite how long. I would say week-to-week because it is going to be more than seven days and beyond that we are not quite sure yet."

Victor Mete will draw in for Friday's matinee in Minnesota.

---

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas added to the team's defensive depth by acquiring Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas. The general manager had been looking to convert a forward prospect into a defenceman since Muzzin and Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) sustained long-term injuries early in the year.

Timmins skated with the Leafs for the first time on Thursday.

"It was a whirlwind 24 hours," the St. Catharines, Ont., native said. "I was just trying to get my touches in out there and get used to the pace and get to know the guys."

Timmins will not play on Friday against the Wild.

"He wasn't on the ice for three days before coming in here," Keefe noted. "Our approach with him is getting him in and getting him comfortable. Obviously, we have a great need and there is a great opportunity on defence right now with the injuries we are going through and yet we want to make sure we put him in a good spot to succeed."

Timmins played two NHL games in October and just wrapped up a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League where he picked up three assists in six games.

"I feel pretty confident in where my game's at," the 24-year-old said. "Obviously, I have to adjust to new systems and a lot of new faces, but whenever they put me in I'm ready."

Timmins is already familiar with Sandin and Mac Hollowell, who were two of his closest friends on the Soo Greyhounds. Dubas selected Timmins during his final draft at the helm of the Ontario Hockey League club.

"I know the [Leafs] system pretty well already," Timmins said. "Obviously, there's some adjustments at the NHL level, but a lot of familiarity here."

Dubas highlights the fact that Timmins is a right shot and bigger [6-foot-2, 202 pounds] than most of Toronto's other depth options. What does like best about Timmins' game?

"His brain and his intelligence. The way he thinks. The way he's able to make plays and be reliable both offensively and defensively. He just turned 24 [in September] so a lot there left for us to work with."

A second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2017, Timmins has missed out on valuable development time due to injuries. A concussion wiped out his entire 2018-19 season. He was limited to six games in the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury.

"I've grown mentally stronger," Timmins said. "Everyone's going to go through adversity at some point in their life and mine seems to have piled up over the last couple years, but I feel great now. I have a new lease on life and a positive mentality so I'm ready to go."

"We think he can help now, but it's also a future play big time," Dubas said.

---

Rielly, who got hurt on Monday, is on the long-term injured reserve, which means he must miss 10 games and 24 days.

"He'll be out the 24 days at least and we'll go from there," said Dubas. "We hope it's not too much longer beyond that, but with how important he is and the with the injury to the knee we won't want to be rushing with that or taking undo risk."

---

Calle Jarnkrok moved up to the second line at practice skating beside Tavares and Marner.

"One thing he has shown, first of all, is that he is defensively responsible but also that he can score," noted Keefe. "If you get him the puck in good spots, he is going to put it in. He showed that in pre-season. He has shown that in the regular season here."

Jarnkrok has four goals and two assists.

"His game is starting to trend in the right direction," Keefe said. "He has scored big goals and contributed at 5-on-5 for us. He is a good penalty killer with good defensive habits. He gives you absolutely everything he has on every shift. To that end, we wanted to give him that opportunity. We also just like how it shapes up the rest of the lines."

Wayne Simmonds will play for the first time since Nov. 5. He slots in beside Pontus Holmberg and Alex Kerfoot. The Minnesota Wild lead the NHL in penalty minutes and just added Ryan Reaves in a trade.

"It is a big and physical team," Keefe said. "At the same time, we have lost a lot of size and experience out of our lineup on defence, in particular. Our options there are limited at this point with having five guys out. Getting him in on forward is overdue. He has been sitting for a long time. I just think it makes a lot of sense, all things considered."

Simmonds dropped the gloves with Marcus Foligno during last season's game in Minnesota.

---

Matt Murray did work with goalie coach Curtis Sanford, but did not stay out for practice.

"That was part of the plan to get him a quick sweat and see some pucks and get out and get ready for tomorrow," said Keefe.

The Leafs also play Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Will the team split the starts in net this weekend?

"We will take it a day at a time, but that would be the plan going in," Keefe said. "Obviously, it is a 1 p.m. start, so it is a little bit different, but the travel is significant here. I don't know how we ended up in Minnesota in the middle of all of this, but here we are."

The Leafs wrap up the trip with a game in Detroit on Monday.

Erik Kallgren last played on Monday when his turnover led to the New York Islanders tying goal late in the third period. The Leafs lost the game in overtime.

"It came off the boards a little bit bouncy," he recalled. "I had more time than I thought. It's something I can handle a lot better ... It was a tough loss. It was a misplay by me. You make mistakes out there. It happens. You just have to learn from it and move on and be better in the next game. It's something you don't want for the team, but everyone's going to make a mistake out there somewhere so it's all about how you handle it after and move on."

Ilya Samsonov (knee) took part in Thursday's brief practice. Before the trip started, Keefe said Samsonov was not expected to play this week.

---

Lines at Thursday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Engvall

Kerfoot - Holmberg - Simmonds

Robertson, Malgin

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Mete - Hollowell

Timmins

Samsonov

Kallgren