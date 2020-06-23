After three pointless months, baseball's focus shifts back to health Weeks of fruitless negotiations over money have left us in the exact same position we were in on March 12: wondering if COVID-19 is going to allow for a baseball season, Scott Mitchell writes

Talk about pointless.

After all that back and forth, all those public exchanges, all that negative press, Major League Baseball’s inability to find common ground with the players on money has led us to commissioner Rob Manfred on the verge of imposing a 60-game schedule – a stipulation agreed upon in the loosely worded deal the two sides struck three months ago.

What has baseball accomplished in the 12 weeks since?

Well, lots.

They’ve been able to convince most fans the sport is broken, and it’s hard to argue with that sentiment these days.

Arguing publicly about financials in the middle of a pandemic when outsiders can plainly see common ground will do that. In an alternate world, we’d be a week or two from opening day right now.

From the leadership with the game, to the economic structure, to the marketing of its stars, to the constant labour wars — another one is coming in December of 2021 — to the pace of play, to the parity (or lack thereof) to the minor leagues, it’s all busted and interest in the game amongst casual fans and the next generation is going to wane because of it.

On Monday, after officially rejecting the league’s final 60-game offer, the MLBPA felt it had won the battle ahead of next year’s CBA war.

In the end, the players left $58 million on the table in forgiven loans and playoff money — to put that into context, each extra game on the schedule is worth about $25 million in salary — in order to retain the right to file a grievance against owners that they didn’t negotiate in good faith as well as hold back a valuable bargaining chip in future postseason expansion.

But now, after months of players and owners arguing over money as fans began to tune them out, health concerns have re-emerged, and we’re back to where this all began back in March.

In case you needed a refresher, here’s a timeline of what’s happened since COVID-19 shut things down:

March 12: Spring training games postponed, start of season delayed two weeks from original March 26 opening day.

March 26: MLB and MLBPA strike a deal that includes service time in the event of no season, restructured 2020 and ’21 drafts, as well as pro-rated pay in a shortened season.

April 7: Trial balloons start floating, with ideas of an all-Arizona bubble plan, a tri-state setup in Arizona, Florida in Texas, as well as a geographical play to realign divisions to make travel easier all talked about during the month of April and into early May as everyone waited out the virus.

May 11: MLB owners approve an 82-game plan to be sent to the MLBPA. It includes a 50/50 revenue split proposal. The players balk, saying it’s a slippery slope towards a salary cap.

May 19: The money situation starts to get ugly as a difference of opinion surrounding the wording in the March 26 agreement goes public, with the league saying it was written with the understanding fans would be in the stands and that the deal would be revisited if they weren’t.

May 26: The league sends an 82-game proposal, highlighted by a sliding scale of pay cuts that would see top-earning stars lose the most. For example, Bryce Harper, whose contract would have paid him about $27.5 million in 2020, would make $2.8 million. Players are furious with the proposal, leading to a barrage of tweets. Marcus Stroman writes, “This season is not looking promising.”

May 31: The players respond a few days later, proposing a 114-game season with full pro-rated salaries. The MLBPA agrees to an expanded 14-team postseason in 2020 and ’21, but things are not starting off well.

June 8: The owners try again, proposing a 76-game schedule that was not received well by the union. It looked almost exactly the same as the first.

June 9: MLBPA counters with an 89-game schedule but still with full pro-rated salaries.

June 10: With the draft getting underway, commissioner Rob Manfred tells MLB Network, “We’re going to play baseball in 2020, 100 per cent.”

June 12: MLB makes their third offer, one that could allow the players to earn up to 83 per cent of what their full pro-rated salary would have been. The catch, however, was that as the league increased the pro-rated percentage it was offering players, they were also dropping the number of games, which put the actual dollar value players would make in the exact same range.

June 13: The players are exasperated, and the union issues a statement saying further dialogue with the league would be futile. MLBPA executive director Tony Clark sends a public directive to the league: “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

June 15: Five days after saying there will be baseball, Manfred walks back his statement, telling ESPN he’s now “not confident” there will be a season. Anger ensues, with players — notably Trevor Bauer — saying the commish is stalling in order to implement the owners’ preferred season length of 50-60 games. The union threatens a grievance for not trying to play as many games as possible — another aspect of the March agreement — while Clark issues a statement saying the union is “disgusted” that Manfred would “go back on his word.”

June 16: Manfred and Clark meet face-to-face in Arizona. Amazingly, after all the back and forth, they emerge believing they have a framework for a deal: 60 games and full pro-rated salaries.

June 18: It’s revealed that a breakdown in communication had Manfred leaving the Arizona meeting believing they had an agreement in place, while Clark and the union did not. MLBPA sends a 70-game proposal that would split postseason revenues and waive a potential grievance. The league, insistent it won’t go more than 60 games, does not expect to counter.

June 19: After a rash of positive tests across sports, MLB shuts down spring training sites in Arizona and Florida for “deep cleaning” and will not allow players or staff to re-enter until they pass a COVID-19 test, leading us back to the very place this all started in March.

June 20: Players’ Association delays vote on league’s 60-game proposal.

June 22: MLBPA votes 33-5 in favour of rejecting the league’s final proposal. The league responds, asking the players to notify them whether they can be in camps by July 1 and if the union agrees to the health and safety protocols.

Which leaves us in the exact same position we were in on March 12: wondering if COVID-19 is going to allow for a baseball season.

The health concerns surrounding returning to the field amidst a pandemic were forgotten while the financial side was negotiated, only to return to the forefront late last week when a rash of outbreaks hit everything from college football to the National Hockey League.

The COVID-19 scare at the Blue Jays’ spring training site in Dunedin, as well as a rash of positive tests in nearby Clearwater at Philadelphia Phillies’ camp, eventually prompted MLB to shut down all team facilities for cleaning and then testing when players and staff re-enter the buildings.

There are players quietly wondering how things will go when they get into camps next week and the entire baseball population is tested. There will be positive results. Maybe a lot of them.

Where things go from there is anyone’s guess at this point, including the ones walking back into MLB facilities around the United States.

That’s not a comforting feeling for many.

As for the Blue Jays, the expectation is that players and staff will report to TD Ballpark in Dunedin, but those plans have yet to be finalized.

With a potential report date as early as next Wednesday, there’s little time to waste.

They’ve already done enough of that.​