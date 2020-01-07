VOTE: Against the Leafs or Jackets, which McDavid goal is better?

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid's first NHL goal in Toronto on Monday night set the hockey world abuzz.

In the third period of his team's 6-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, he capped his team's scoring by pulling off a brilliant move around Morgan Rielly. After the deke around the Maple Leafs defenceman, McDavid shot the puck from in close and over the glove of goaltender Michael Hutchinson.

Must See: McDavid bamboozles Rielly to score first goal in Toronto In his fourth game playing in his hometown, Connor McDavid finally found the back of the net and it came in style as he completely undressed Morgan Rielly before finishing top shelf on Michael Hutchinson.

McDavid, from nearby Newmarket, Ont. raised his finger to the sky in celebration of the goal. It is certainly a memorable moment that sparks some interesting debate - is this McDavid's best goal in the NHL?

On Feb. 2, 2016, he made his return to the Oilers lineup as they took on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Having missed 37 games with a broken clavicle, McDavid showed no signs of rust as he scored the winning goal on an incredible individual effort toward the net. Just 19-years-old at the time, he picked up the puck at centre ice and raced into the Columbus zone, splitting between defencemen Jack Johnson and Justin Faulk before deking past Joonas Korpisalo for the game-winning goal in a 5-1 victory.

That goal has long stood up as McDavid's most impressive and memorable, both for the way it was scored and the story of his return.

Has McDavid produced a new most memorable goal?