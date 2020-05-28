Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones said Wednesday he "would love to be a lifelong Packer," and according to his agent, discussions are underway with the team on a contract extension.

Jones, who tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns last season, is entering the final season of his rookie deal with the Packers.

"There have been conversations, and there will continue to be," his agent Chris Cabott told ESPN.

Jones posted a career-high 1,084 rushing yards and 474 receiving yards last season, finishing with a total of 19 touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Jones said he'd prefer not to test the free agent market next March.

"I'm really not looking at the market. I'm just focused on myself," Jones said. "I feel like I can play at a really high level and elite level for a very long time, so I'm just going to do what I can, and hopefully that leads to me being a Packer for life. That's my goal."