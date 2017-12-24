Centre Alex Burmistrov has called it a career according to his agent Dan Milstein, who added that an announcement on his future will arrive in the coming days.

Alexander Burmistrov of Vancouver Canucks has retired from the NHL. Announcement on future will follow in the coming days. — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) December 24, 2017

He played six NHL seasons for the Winnipeg Jets franchise, Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks.

So far this season, Burmistrov has two goals and four assists in 24 games. He was a healthy scratch Saturday night in the Canucks' 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

For his career, the 26-year-old has 37 goals and 64 assists in 348 career games.