Jeff Schwartz, the agent for free agent DeMarcus Cousins, tells SLAM that his client is "very close" to returning from his ACL tear, but the 30-year-old centre is unlikely to be ready for opening day.

Cousins had signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, but incurred the injury in August of 2019 and missed the Lakers' entire championship season.

Schwartz says that Cousins is still looking for the right fit for him and wants to return at full health.

A native of Mobile, AL, Cousins has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He appeared in just 78 games over the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons, recovering from an Achilles tear. He last appeared on court during the 2019 NBA playoffs, appearing in eight games for the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, including during their NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

For his career, the Kentucky product has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 boards over 32.0 minutes a night in 565 games with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Warriors.

A four-time All-Star, Cousins was a member of the United States' gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Summer Olympics in Rio.