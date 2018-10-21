MIAMI — The agent for Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker says his client is healthy and should be playing, and questions coach Adam Gase's competence.

Parker has played in only two games this season and was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. He was sorely missed when receiver Albert Wilson was sidelined in the first half with a leg injury, and receiver Kenny Stills also limped off the field late in the game.

Afterward, Gase said Parker is "not completely healthy." Parker practiced fully this week despite a quadriceps injury.

"Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win," said Parker's agent, Jimmy Gould, in a statement Sunday night. "The only real question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence."

The Dolphins' decision not to play Parker reinforced recent rumours he's on the trade market. Gould said he's not asking that Parker be traded or released, but said he should be playing for Miami.

