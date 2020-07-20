Jonathan Barnett, the agent for Wales winger Gareth Bale, says his client will not be leaving the Bernabeu, despite becoming more and more of a peripheral figure at Real Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane.

"Gareth is fine," Barnett told the BBC. "He has two years left on his contract. He likes living in Madrid and he is going nowhere. He is still as good as anyone else in the team. It's up to Zinedine Zidane."

Bale, 31, was left out of the Spanish champions' final matchday squad against Leganes over the weekend. Zidane attributed the move to a "technical decision."

Having just completed his seventh season at Real, Bale featured in the fewest matches in his tenure in Madrid, making just 16 league appearances and two starts.

With the writing apparently on the wall regarding his future, Barnett says, financially, a move is untenable.

"Of course, there's been interest but there's hardly a club in the world which can afford him," Barnett said. "It's a great loss that he's not in the Real Madrid team at the moment but he will not leave."

The personal rancor between Zidane and Bale is not new and was one of the reasons why Zidane left the club in 2018 as team president Florentino Perez insisted that Bale had a future with the club.

Barnett insists there is no bad blood on his client's end.

"Gareth is not looking to outlast Zinedine Zidane," Barnett said. "Mr Zidane has been very successful. There's no hatred. Mr Zidane just does not want to play him. Gareth trains every day and he trains well."

A product of the Southampton academy, Bale joined Real in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur in what was then a world-record transfer at £85.1 million.

In his seven seasons at Real, Bale has scored 105 goals in 251 appearances across all competitions and has won two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and four Champions League crowns.