Dan Lozano, the agent for Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson, released a statement Thursday refuting a report from Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports that the Toronto Blue Jays offered the 2015 MVP a contract extension before ultimately deciding to trade him.

“Just as in February, when Jon Heyman misreported information ‘according to friends’ of Josh Donaldson, he once again is incorrect regarding contract negotiations between Josh and the Blue Jays,” the statement read.

Josh Donaldson's agent, Dan Lozano, released a statement today disputing a report that the Blue Jays had extended a three-year, $75M contract offer to Donaldson. pic.twitter.com/ZLQW734a1q — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) September 6, 2018

“The fact is that the team never extended an offer to Josh, no years or dollars were ever specifically discussed, and it’s unfair to Josh for someone to repeatedly misrepresent his business affairs citing their ‘beliefs’.”

Heyman’s article published Thursday included the following:

“Contrary to some suggestions out there that they never talked numbers or made an offer, word is the Jays extended an offer for more than the three-year, $75 million deal the Phillies gave to free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta, another major star older than 30. The belief is they were flexible to go at least a bit higher. Charlie Blackmon, yet another star on the wrong side of 30 (but without the superstar pedigree of Donaldson) late this winter agreed to a five-year, $94 million extension that took his total deal to $108 million, and the belief is that the Jays, understanding Donaldson's annual salary would have had to be higher but more focused on total dollars, might have reached close to that region had talks continued.”

Heyman adds that after initially seeming willing to continue talks, Donaldson and his camp suggested a figure range that discontinued talks. Donaldson’s array of injuries in 2018 – including arm issues at the start of the year and a calf problem not long after – ultimately shut things down and lessened his trade value.

The #BlueJays never made a contract extension offer to @BringerOfRain20. As I reported last January, during discussions about his arbitration settlement with the club it became clear that there was no starting point in extension talks. Age and term were the obstacles for Jays. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) September 6, 2018

TSN's Steve Phillips reports that the Jays never made a contract extension offer to Donaldson.

"As I reported last January, during discussions about his arbitration settlement with the club it became clear that there was no starting point in extension talks. Age and term were the obstacles for Jays," Phillips tweeted.

The reference to February at the beginning of Lozano’s statement stems from a report by Heyman claiming that Donaldson was seeking a “monster payday” last winter. Donaldson issues a series of tweets directed at Heyman refuting the report.

Donaldson was dealt to Cleveland last week for a player to be named later, who multiple reports indicate is 26-year-old right-hander Julian Merryweather.

Donaldson was recently placed on the disabled list by Cleveland so he can continue rehabbing his calf injury in the minors. He has been limited to just 36 games this season, hitting five home runs and driving in 16.