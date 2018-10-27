NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the New York Mets and Brodie Van Wagenen are getting closer to completing a deal that would make the high-profile agent the team's next general manager.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday night because negotiations were ongoing.

The 44-year-old Van Wagenen appears set to switch sides after representing several Mets stars including Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier, among others.

Van Wagenen has been co-head of CAA Baseball since 2010 and emerged as the club's top choice for GM from a list of 10-12 original candidates.

Tampa Bay Rays senior vice-president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom also was a finalist and remains a possibility, according to the person. An announcement is expected shortly after the World Series — but no earlier than Tuesday.

Doug Melvin also had a second interview with ownership this week, but the former Texas and Milwaukee general manager was told he is no longer in the running.

___

