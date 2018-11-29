The American Hockey League and TSN announced today that several games will be televised live on TSN2 this season.

The first three games will feature the Toronto Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Sat. Dec. 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins' affiliate) at Toronto Marlies - 4 p.m. ET

Sun. Dec. 2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers' affiliate) at Toronto Marlies - 4 p.m. ET

Wed. Dec. 12 - Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning's affiliate) at Toronto Marlies - 7 p.m. ET

These games are also available on the TSN App and TSN Direct. Additional games will be announced at a later date.