SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The American Hockey League has extended the contract of president and CEO David Andrews through June 2020.

The league announced the extension Thursday that would keep Andrews in charge for his 25th and 26th seasons. Only Hockey Hall of Famer Jack Butterfield served in that position longer at 28 years.

Under Andrews, the league has expanded to westward to California and will add a 31st team next season to match the NHL.

Syracuse Crunch owner and AHL executive committee chairman Howard Dolgon said Andrews' "vision, strategic thinking and ability to bring people together for a common good have been major factors in establishing the AHL as the second-best hockey league in the world."