40m ago
AHL: Gustavsson, Norris lead Senators to win over IceHogs
Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves and Josh Norris had a goal and an assist as the Belleville Senators defeated the Rockford IceHogs 3-0 in American Hockey League action Monday.
The Canadian Press
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves and Josh Norris had a goal and an assist as the Belleville Senators defeated the Rockford IceHogs 3-0 in American Hockey League action Monday.
Alex Formenton and Joseph LaBate also scored for North Division-leading Belleville (25-13-4), which is 5-0-1 over its last six games.
Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots for Rockford (20-20-2).
Belleville was 1-for-4 on the power play, while the IceHogs were shut out on four attempts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.