ROCKFORD, Ill. — Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves and Josh Norris had a goal and an assist as the Belleville Senators defeated the Rockford IceHogs 3-0 in American Hockey League action Monday.

Alex Formenton and Joseph LaBate also scored for North Division-leading Belleville (25-13-4), which is 5-0-1 over its last six games.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots for Rockford (20-20-2).

Belleville was 1-for-4 on the power play, while the IceHogs were shut out on four attempts.

