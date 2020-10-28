The American Hockey League announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that they are targeting a date of Feb. 5 to begin next season.

The league was previously targeting a start date of Dec. 1.

"Border crossing remains a large hurdle, plus time required to develop and build an appropriate schedule," tweeted TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger in reference to the AHL's announcement.

This comes one day after Dreger reported the Ontario Hockey League was targeting a Feb. 4 start date for their next season.

The AHL halted and its 2019-20 campaign in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 