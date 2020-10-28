The American Hockey League announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that they are targeting a date of Feb. 5 to begin next season.

#AHL announces it has set a new target date of Feb. 5 to begin next season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 28, 2020

The league was previously targeting a start date of Dec. 1.

"Border crossing remains a large hurdle, plus time required to develop and build an appropriate schedule," tweeted TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger in reference to the AHL's announcement.

Border crossing remains a large hurdle, plus time required to develop and build an appropriate schedule. https://t.co/ypIZH8wumy — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 28, 2020

This comes one day after Dreger reported the Ontario Hockey League was targeting a Feb. 4 start date for their next season.

The AHL halted and its 2019-20 campaign in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.