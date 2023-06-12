Steven Berghuis will miss the first three matches of the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season after being handed a three-match ban for punching a Twente supporter.

The 31-year-old Ajax and Netherlands midfielder struck the fan, who was heckling the opposing players, in front of the team bus on May 28 after his team's 3-1 defeat.

Berghuis had previously issued an apology for the incident.

"I regret my actions, I should not have done this," he said in a May 29 statement. "I'm used to it by now, but people think they can just shout anything. My reaction doesn't solve anything. I get that. It's not good, I have an exemplary role as a player of Ajax."

A native of Apeldoorn, Berghuis just completed his second season with the team. He made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals. He was named Ajax's Player of the Season for his efforts.

Prior to joining Ajax, Berghuis spent time at Feyenoord, Watford and AZ.

Internationally, he's been capped 45 times by the Oranje.