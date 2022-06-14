The Professional Hockey Writers’ Association has named Al Morganti the winner of the 2022 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award, while the NHL Broadcasters' Association has named Bill Clement the winner of the 2022 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award on Tuesday.

Morganti, 69, wins the award for excellence in hockey journalism after covering the Atlanta Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, and numerous international sporting events during his illustrious journalism career. He is currently a host for WIP Sports Radio and provides pre- and post-game analysis for NBC Sports in Philadelphia.

"For a decade and a half, Morganti was a true difference maker," said PHWA president Frank Seravalli in a press release. "Morganti was a superstar staring down stringent deadlines with witty and informed copy that had enough 'bite' to satisfy the appetite of a hard-nosed and hockey-crazed city."

Clement, 71, won the award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster after covering the game at the National Hockey League and International level for more than 20 years with ESPN, NBC, ABC, TNT, CTV, CBC, and Rogers Sportsnet.

"Bill Clement's long-time consistency, glibness and professional approach to bringing hockey fans in the United States and Canada the nuances of the game make him extremely worthy of this distinction," said NHL Broadcasters' Association president Chuck Kaiton in a press release. "No colour analyst has done more U.S. national broadcasts than Bill (1,002), and his 21 years of covering the Stanley Cup Playoffs are a true credit to the quality of his work."

The recipients of these awards will be recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame as "Media Honourees" and their award plaques will be displayed at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Morganti and Clement will officially receive their awards prior to the Hockey Hall of Fame's Induction Celebration on Nov. 14.