No. 1 Alabama announced on Wednesday that head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Crimson Tide are set to take on Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

NEWS: Nick Saban has tested positive - again. This time he is symptomatic. pic.twitter.com/8mrXm68UyB — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 25, 2020

"This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19," team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson said in a statement. "He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home."

Saban, 69, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in late October, but it was later considered to be a false positive.

"I was fortunate it was a false positive," Saban said at the time. "So I would encourage everybody out there to do everything they can to practice social distancing and wear a mask and manage their personal space so they don't have to ever hear the fact that you have this."

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to serve as head coach in Saban's absence.

The Tide (7-0) sit atop the SEC West. After the Iron Bowl, they close out their regular season on Dec. 5 against Arkansas