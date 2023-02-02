Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is expected in Tuscaloosa on Thursday to meet with Nick Saban about taking the same role with Alabama, CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee reports.

Rees, 30, was a quarterback for the Fighting Irish from 2010 to 2013 before returning to the program in 2017 as quarterbacks coach and was elevated to OC in 2020 under Brian Kelly and remained in the role under Marcus Freeman.

Saban is looking for a fifth OC since the departure of Lane Kiffin in 2017. His OC for the past two seasons, Bill O'Brien, returned to the New England Patriots last month.

The Crimson Tide are also seeking a new defensive coordinator with Pete Golding departing for Kiffin and Ole Miss.