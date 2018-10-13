TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was being checked out on the sideline after getting hurt on a run.

Tagovailoa stayed on the ground for a while after sliding at the end of a run in the third quarter of the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s game Saturday night against Missouri.

He trotted off the field but headed to Alabama’s medical tent. His parents joined him in the tent.

Tagovailoa sprained his right knee last week against Arkansas but coach Nick Saban said he didn’t miss any practice time.

There was no immediate update on Tagovailoa’s status. He’s regarded as perhaps the leading Heisman Trophy candidate.

Backup Jalen Hurts, who started the past two years, replaced him on the next possession.