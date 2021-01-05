Wide receiver DeVonta Smith of No. 1 ranked Alabama has won the 2020 Heisman Trophy, given annually to the top player in college football.

Smith is the fourth ever wide receiver to win the prestigious award and the first since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. The Alabama receiver beat out his teammate, quarterback Mac Jones, along with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Florida QB Kyle Trask for this year’s award. He’s also the third ever Alabama player to win the Heisman, joining Marc running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).

Smith, who is in his senior season and is expected to move on to the NFL next season, recorded 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Unlike Howard and Notre Dame’s Tim Brown and Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers–the two other receivers that won the Heisman– Smith did not bolster his campaign with much production outside of his wide receiver duties.

The Alabama receiver’s stellar season also saw him capture this year’s Associated Press college football player of the year award. He was the first wide receiver to win the honour since it was established in 1998.

Next on deck for Smith and Alabama is a showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 3 ranked Ohio State on Monday, Jan. 11. Watch the game live on TSN beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5.