Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Alaric Jackson remains the No. 1 prospect on the Canadian Football League Scouting Bureau’s rankings, while Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard joined the list at No. 3 after declaring for the NFL Draft.

The CFL Scouting Bureau publishes rankings of the Top 20 prospects eligible for the CFL Draft three times annually. The Winter Edition, the second rankings ahead of the 2021 CFL Draft, were released Wednesday.

Jackson started all eight games at left tackle for the Hawkeyes in their Big Ten season. Iowa finished the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll and earned a berth in the Music City Bowl, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Windsor, Ont., native was named to the second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association.

Jackson is scheduled to participate in the Senior Bowl later this month and is projected to be a late-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Hubbard had not previously appeared on the Fall Edition of the rankings because he was an underclassman, but joined the list in the Winter Edition after declaring for the NFL Draft, and by extension the CFL Draft.

Hubbard missed several games to injury this season, but was still named to second-team All-Big 12 after recording 625 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Hubbard is one year removed from a monster sophomore season when he was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in Heisman voting after rushing for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Sherwood Park, Alta., native is considered a lock to be selected in the NFL Draft, and could go as high as the second round.

In between Jackson and Hubbard at No. 2 on the rankings is Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Palmer, who jumped from the No. 4 on the Fall Edition. Palmer led the Volunteers with 33 receptions, 475 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. The Brampton, Ont., native, who could be selected late in the NFL Draft or sign in the league as an undrafted free agent, will join Jackson at the Senior Bowl later this month.

Rounding out the top five on the rankings are Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and Oregon defensive back Jevon Holland.

Ogbongbemiga, who was No. 2 on the Fall Rankings, finished the 2020 season second on the Cowboys with 80 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. The Calgary native was named second-team All-Big 12 for the second straight season.

Holland is another underclassman to join the rankings for the first time after declaring for the draft. The Coquitlam, B.C., native opted out of the 2020 season after leading Oregon in interceptions in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Holland is also expected to be selected in the NFL Draft and is projected to go as early as the second round.

Sixteen of the 20 prospects are from NCAA schools, with the other four having played in U Sports. University of Montreal offensive lineman Pierre-Olivier Lestage is the top ranked U Sports prospect at No. 10.

The full list: