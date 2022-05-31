The Minnesota Vikings have signed Albert Wilson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former Dolphins’ free-agent WR Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Vikings, per source. @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha confirmed the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

Wilson, 29, has spent the past three seasons (2018-19, 2021) with the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in 34 games, registering 94 receptions for 955 yards and five touchdowns.

Before his time in Miami, the Port St. Lucie, Fla., native played four seasons (2014-2017) with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he recorded 124 receptions for 1,544 yards and 12 touchdowns.