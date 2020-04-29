Alberta Premier Jason Kenneysaid he has not spoken with the Calgary Stampeders or Edmonton Eskimos but is sympathetic to their situation.

Jason Kenney says he has not spoken with Stamps or Esks, and wasn't aware of their request for assistance, but said he is sympathetic to the situation. "We want the league to come out of this as a vibrant part of Canada's sports life." — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 29, 2020

"We want the league to come out of this as a vibrant part of Canada's sports life," Kenney said, one day after the league asked the federal government for relief during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kenney added he wasn't aware of the teams' request for assistance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier Wednesday the federal government is having ongoing discussions with the league.