Alejandro Bedoya scored the lone goal in the second half to push the Philadelphia Union past New York City FC 1-0 in their Group A match in the MLS is Back Tournament.

Players from Union wore the names of Black victims of police brutality on their jerseys.

The match, which took place at 9 a.m. ET was the earliest match to be played in MLS history. The timing for the tournament was adjusted to summer weather conditions in Orlando, Florida, the site of the tournament.

